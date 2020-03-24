PS5 launch is definitely happening this holiday season – BGR

Sony made subtle changes to the PlayStation 5 website that seem to suggest that the 2020 launch window for the new console is still in place.

Recent reports suggest that the launch of the PS5 may be delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Still, the site doesn't offer any more PS5 info beyond the hardware references, so the actual release date and price of the console remain secret.

Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 specs last week via a prerecorded keynote aired on YouTube, but the event turned out to be a major disappointment for fans who tuned in to see the design of the PS5 and learn more details about the launch. console. What Sony did was organize an event aimed primarily at game developers, without adequately informing viewers of what kind of presentation they would get. Not only that, but Sony didn't actually show the design of the console, and didn't release any release dates or pricing information. At the same time, some reports claim that both the new Xbox and PS5 could experience significant delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. At best, those experts said, the PlayStation 5 will be available in limited stock this holiday season. Since last week's PS5 event, Sony quietly updated its PlayStation 5 site, where it subtly reiterated its commitment to the PS5 2020 vacation launch.

Sony launched its PS5 site in early February, and we thought the move at the time indicated an upcoming PS5 launch event. Sony, however, had to reconsider all of its plans soon after. The company pulled out of various tech events, including gaming trade fairs like GDC, where last week's presentation was scheduled.

Here is a screenshot of how Sony's PS5 teaser site greeted people in early February:

That was almost all of the PS5 information Sony was willing to offer, and the page acted as a registration page.

Here is a screenshot from the same PS5 page, which was updated after the Sony hardware event:

Notice that the font changes under the PS5 logo. PlayStation 5 is coming it is bold and larger than before, while the Launch Holidays 2020 part has also increased in size. Everything seems to be a subtle indication that Sony has not changed its plans to launch the console this holiday season despite what is happening with the world right now.

Sony also made changes to the text on the registration page, to include references to the recently revealed specs, and last week's PS5 presentation:

We've begun to reveal more details behind the technical and hardware components that make PlayStation 5 such an innovative and powerful platform: ultra-high-speed SSD, integrated custom I / O system, custom AMD GPU with ray tracing and highly immersive 3D Audio With these capabilities, PS5 ™ will allow developers to maximize their creativity, building expansive worlds and new gaming experiences in the games they design. For more details on the technical specs for the PS5, visit the PlayStation blog to meet the developers of Mark Cerny, lead architect of the system.

That's not definitive proof that Sony isn't canceling the PS5 release. We are still a long way from having this COVID-19 threat under control. And the world that will survive may have to face various economic changes. For many people, buying a PlayStation 5 will be the last thing that occurs to them this holiday season. However, Sony's moves indicate that the new console is still on the way for the launch of the holiday season.

Sony will likely continue to reveal details of the PS5 in the coming months, regardless of whether it can launch the console in time or not. We just have to wait for Sony to announce other PS5 events and see how the response to the coronavirus pandemic progresses.

