President Trump extends California deadline for real identification – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The coronavirus outbreak has almost completely stopped travel across the country, but people who have not yet obtained their real ID now have more time to obtain it.

President Trump announced Monday that he will extend the October 1 deadline for people in California to obtain their real ID, which is required to board US flights. USA

The California DMV remains open for business, albeit with new rules and fewer office hours. But getting a real ID is one of the transactions that requires a face-to-face visit, and California has an in-place refugee order in place across the state.

The president did not say what the new deadline would be.