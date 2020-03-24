Premier League: VAR talks continue despite coronavirus | Football news

%MINIFYHTML0864cdeaa2a57511395fb342cb2fd17211% %MINIFYHTML0864cdeaa2a57511395fb342cb2fd17212%

Premier League officials are discussing VAR despite continued disruption caused by COVID-19

The Premier League continues to discuss the implementation of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) this season with the clubs, despite the game's closure following the coronavirus pandemic.

The clubs were expected to make a decision on possible VAR changes at a meeting on April 3, but it is likely to be postponed to focus on the longer-term impact of the coronavirus and accessory deferrals.

But talks on new proposals are ongoing, including allowing umpires to give attacking players more leeway in next season's offside decisions.

A VAR monitor pitchside at the London stadium

Clubs are also in talks to display more player information on screens and to extend the use of the Referee Revision Area (RRA) in more decisions, including penalties.

"VAR is here to stay," said Richard Masters, executive director of the Premier League. Sky Sports News last month.

"He is having a positive impact on the outcome of the games and on the league table. That is his main objective."

"We have not solved all the problems related to communication within stadiums. We are all committed to making it work better. Our own research suggests that fans want VAR, but they want it to work better and we agree with that."

Premier League umpires maintain their own exercise routines at home, according to government advice, and some officials continue to remotely support initiatives by the local community.

English football is suspended until at least April 30.