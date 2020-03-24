Pregnant Chloe Sevigny addresses New York's restriction on delivery room visitors: "it's distressing,quot;

Chloe Sevigny, who is preparing to have her first baby, recently visited her Instagram to express her feelings for the newly created rules regarding hospital deliveries in New York State.

Page Six reported on the actress' comment today addressing the city's ban on allowing couples in the delivery room with pregnant women about to give birth.

In a statement, the New York Presbyterian Hospital explained its awareness of the challenge this entails for pregnant women, however, it was done out of necessity to thwart the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, during a press conference today, explained that New York has easily been the hardest hit of any other American state. Currently, the city has more than 25,000 cases, making it far beyond what other states are going through, including California and Washington. The Midwest and South states have far fewer cases.

The hospital statement stated that people could communicate through other means, such as FaceTime, Skype or a traditional phone call. Fans of the actress know that she should give birth next month. The actress said on her account, "I hope all the families who wait will find some calm."

According to Page Six, actress Boy’s Don’t Cry is having her first baby with her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic, director of the Karma Art Gallery in the same city they live in, New York City.

Another star who is pregnant in the midst of the coronavirus crisis is Katy Perry, who is preparing to have her first child with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Lord of the Rings alum. Katy and Orlando revealed their pregnancy in one of their most recent music videos.

Today, on her social media account, Katy Perry uploaded an Instagram GIF announcing a pair of her new shoes. The star said in the legend that during "these difficult times," she is very grateful to have her puppy, who also has an Instagram account.

Katy will give birth later this year, though it's unclear when because she hasn't revealed a precise date.



