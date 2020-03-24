Praying in a pandemic: community worship difficult for some to resist | Religion

%MINIFYHTML4dbe130821d44275bb7dd9b268104ae411% %MINIFYHTML4dbe130821d44275bb7dd9b268104ae412%

For Samuel Heilman, a visit to his local synagogue, in New Rochelle, New York, United States, has long been part of his daily routine.

As an Orthodox Jew, Heilman considers the synagogue more than just its place of worship. It is also a meeting house and a study house.

As nations around the world implement social distancing measures, ban large gatherings, and close all businesses and nonessential places to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease, Heilman is among the millions of worshipers who can no longer visit or participate in religious sites. community prayer

A distinguished 73-year-old professor of sociology and Jewish studies at Queens College, City University of New York, Heilman spoke to Al Jazeera while in solitary confinement at home. He misses going to the synagogue and being part of community rituals, such as silent prayer and reading passages from the Torah.

"When you hear many voices singing prayers, you find your voice in the voice of others. That has the ability to make you feel part of a body of worshipers," he said.

"What religion offers the lonely individual is that he or she is part of something greater than themselves. What could prove this more than being with a group of other people?

"We are creatures that do not need to be alone. And worshiping with other people has the ability to elevate one above them."

Some of the largest and most historic religious sites in the world are closing their doors for the first time.

In Europe, the Vatican remains closed, and Sikh mosques, churches, temples, synagogues, and temples (gurdwaras) in the UK have begun to close as the country catches up with continental Europe to impose a tighter blockade.

Thousands of Hindu pilgrims performing daily rituals and visiting temples in the Indian holy city of Varanasi are affected by India's recent national curfew, as are the country's Muslim, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities.

Houses of worship remain closed in the Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia, where an increase in cases was related to a recent Muslim gathering.

Hindu residents in protective masks perform prayers to protect themselves against the coronavirus outside a temple in Ahmedabad, India (Amit Dave / Reuters)

In Africa, religious gatherings are banned and places of worship are closing, including in Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and South Africa, as the continent prepares for more cases.

It is a similar image in South America, as Colombia implements a quarantine and some local religious leaders in Mexico close Catholic churches and temporarily ban public mass.

In the Middle East, Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem has been closed, along with mosques in Egypt and Jordan, while in Syria, Friday prayers were canceled and doors closed at the Umayyad Mosque, one of the oldest mosques in the world.

Mosques in the Gulf region are not open, and Saudi Arabia suspends prayers and prohibits entry to the holy sites of Mecca and Medina.

The annual pilgrimage to Hajj, which generally attracts millions of people to the holy sites of Islam and is scheduled for July, could also be suspended.

& # 39; We have to be very careful & # 39;

Hyuksoo Kwon is pastor of Jesus Hope Church, a Presbyterian place of worship in Seoul, South Korea.

His church has been closed for the past month.

"The church doesn't just offer prayer; it's a community space where people come and build a relationship with Christ," said Kwon.

"We hold weekend services, there are smaller group meetings, and we usually have lunch together on Sundays. This has all stopped, but this is a very infectious disease and with the knowledge we have about how quickly it spreads, we need be very careful. "

Kwon says he is monitoring the situation and will seek to reopen once schools do, and when the government lowers the threat level.

For now, the church broadcasts weekly sessions online and uses digital services like Zoom for group meetings and lessons.

"People were initially surprised by the closure of the church, but many people have been surprised that they can still convey feelings and emotions through new online channels," said Kwon. "People seem to have adapted now."

Professor Susan Visvanathan teaches sociology at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, India.

She said the risks posed by community gatherings, where the faithful sit close to each other and there are religious rituals that require close physical contact, are high.

"People who are going to worship also travel by bus or tram and they will meet other people," he told Al Jazeera.

"Transmission statistics is what interests us. How do children and older people feel besieged by this? And should we put experimental spaces of religious ecstasy before the safety of older people and children?"

Non-global closings

The consensus around the closings, however, has not been global.

Some mosques in Indonesia have reportedly ignored calls to suspend Friday prayers, and there has been a slower response in parts of Africa, including Burkina Faso, where only a small number of cases have been reported so far.

In Brazil, evangelical and Catholic churches remain open, and a pastor of the church in Rio de Janeiro gets a court order to keep the church open amid calls for smaller meetings.

Small protests have also been reported in Iran and Senegal against the measures.

Ahmed, 57, and his 10-year-old son perform prayers on Fridays at their home as mosques are closed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease in Casablanca, Morocco (Youssef Boudlal / Reuters)

Syed Soharwardy is an imam at the Green Dome Mosque in Calgary, western Canada, and the chairman of the Supreme Islamic Council of Canada.

He is interested in keeping his mosque open during this period, and has implemented a number of changes to do so.

These include having disinfectants in the doorway, offering disposable prayer mats and requesting that women, children, and the elderly pray at home. It has also reduced community prayer time and is staggering sessions.

"If a healthy person can go to supermarkets or service stations, they can also go to pray," he told Al Jazeera. "Group prayer gives us a connection, some hope and some human interaction where we can talk to each other in difficult times.

"This is a real threat, and we are going beyond what health experts require. And while we believe in the power of medicine and the power of our health experts, we also believe in the power of people and spirituality,quot;. "

& # 39; Intensity of belief & # 39;

Visvanathan, the professor of sociology, says that this need for community prayer is understandable because, according to some theories, the collective experience is the experience of God.

"It is about the intensity of belief and a shared collective space," he said. "You have the spirit of safe space that people are looking for, especially in difficult times, and it's hard to stop that."

A municipal worker disinfects the Sultan Mihrimah Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Ozan Kose / AFP)

As the virus continues to spread, next month's religious festivals, including the Buddhist New Year, Easter, the Sikh Vaisakhi festival and the Hindu festival Rama Navami, will be affected.

Religious leaders now depend on technological advances to stay connected with the faithful and continue community prayer services during the pandemic.

South Korean Pastor Kwon added: "Although it is not as lively as a real gathering, families are watching the service online and praying at home. So we are dealing with that and the development of technology is helping a lot." .

"In the coming months, there will be some big social and economic changes that will create a cultural shift. As religious leaders, we really should work hard to prevent negative values ​​from becoming core values, so this is a very critical time."