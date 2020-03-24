Postal Service Hires 1,000 in Bay Area Amid Increased Deliveries Due to Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML71de844237f229082be4675ebc5b1d0c11% %MINIFYHTML71de844237f229082be4675ebc5b1d0c12%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The United States Postal Service says it needs to hire up to 1,000 workers in the Bay Area, as the economic effects of the new coronavirus pandemic continue throughout the region.

The hiring will focus on entry-level positions, primarily in San Francisco and San José, in order to help with the massive increase in package volume.

"The demand for parcel delivery is beginning to reach Christmas volume and we need help delivering and moving mail like never before," said Postal Service spokesman Augustine Ruiz.

"Almost everything is online shopping," Ruiz said. "The demand for home delivery has increased so much that we have the opportunity for some people who need work, who have lost their jobs, so this would be a good time to come and start a career with the postal service."

Ruiz said the Postal Service is doing everything possible to protect employees from exposure to the virus, including keeping everything as sanitized as possible at its facilities and providing guidance to postal carriers on how to maintain social distance while delivering mail.

Entry-level vacancies include postal carriers, mail-processing positions, mechanics, custodians, tractor trailer operators, and automated machinery repair specialists.

You can find more information and applications at https://about.usps.com/careers/.

Other companies looking to hire workers amid growing demand for deliveries include Instacart, a San Francisco-based grocery delivery company, which seeks to hire 300,000 people in North America. Meanwhile, Safeway seeks to hire 2,000 people in Northern California, Western Nevada, and Hawaii, both store employees and delivery workers.

