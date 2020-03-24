Positive number of coronavirus cases in Dallas County rises to 169, including a fifth death – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The number of Dallas County residents who tested positive for coronavirus increased by 14, and the county had the fifth virus-related death.

Officials with the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services (DCHHS) confirmed the numbers Tuesday morning, bringing the total case count in the area to 169.

The COVID-19 related death was a patient in her 70s who lived in the city of Dallas. The woman had been hospitalized and had other high-risk chronic conditions.

According to the DCHHS, of all cases requiring hospitalization, approximately two-thirds (67%) have been people over the age of 60 or those with at least one chronic health condition.

An updated Dallas County breakdown of your confirmed # COVID19 cases. Few things I have noticed: Men represent 63% of cases. 36% are 40 years or younger. 36% have been hospitalized.@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/vz298RORlx – Andrea Lucia (@ CBS11Andrea) March 24, 2020

On Sunday, Dallas County officials issued a shelter to try to combat the spread of COVID-19. Under the new rules, residents can only leave their homes for essential activities and maintain a social distance when in public. Click here for complete information on what is considered an essential activity.

Realizing the impact on citizens, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, “I want to thank all of our residents for their courage and sacrifice. You are safer at home. By following the "stay home, stay safe,quot; order, we will save lives together and return to normal sooner. "

In addition to Dallas County, officials in Tarrant, Denton, Rockwall and Hunt County have also issued some form of shelter-in-place or are staying home.