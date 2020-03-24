Porsha Williams shares a simple explanation about the coronavirus and highlights why people should stay home

Porsha Williams shared a message on her social media account that explains in the most direct way how staying home during these times can help. Many people are not taking seriously what is happening around the world and also in the United States these days, and this can make the disaster even bigger than it is.

Shamea Morton skipped the comments and said, "So how's Karen doing now? Rando Praying for her and everyone who's infected. Okay, seriously, STAY HOME !!! 🙏🏾’

One commenter said: ‘US ​​plant / factory workers! USA They still have to register to produce products for people to survive and food for people who stay home! We wish we could stay home love, but the world we live in is not just like that. "

Someone else said, "This goes for Drake too … who was quick to show us it was negative," and one commenter: "Can you tell this to my work because they don't understand it?"

One person said, "I wish I could stay home with my kids, but I'm a health worker," and a follower posted, "Hey, I just dropped a new song, I would love to receive comments that your time appreciates."

A commenter said: ‘I read it three times! I love you Porsha! Your light and your laughter are one of the only things that make me laugh the past few weeks! the funniest (intentionally funniest) housewife of all time. "

Someone else said: ‘Yes, tell the employers at the daycare centers. Teachers are also at risk! We want to stay home with our families!

Yes, it is very sad "we need people with a great platform to share this information,quot;.

In other news, Porsha celebrated PJ's birthday not too long ago, and Shamea Morton made sure to "show up,quot; with a surprising surprise, online, of course, because both families stay home.



