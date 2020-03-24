Playwright Terrence McNally died of coronavirus complications

The entertainment world has lost a legend.
On Tuesday, it emerged that the Tony Award-winning playwright and screenwriter, Terrence McNally, died after suffering complications due to Coronavirus. He was also a survivor of lung cancer with chronic lung disease.
According to DeadlineMcNally died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. The publication stated that his death was confirmed by his spokesman, Matt Polk.
He was 81 years old.
In light of McNally's death, many Hollywood stars have turned to social media to express their pain and anguish.
"Sad to hear the death of Terrence McNally,quot; James Corden tweeted. "He was an absolute gentleman and his commitment to the theater was unwavering. Many of us will miss him."
Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter, "Heartbroken at the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals. Grateful for his amazing body of work and inexhaustible friendliness."
"Please remember the brilliant Terrence McNally,quot; Sarah Silverman subtitled on it social media posting. "The playwright leaves a legacy of slowly changing people's minds by first changing their hearts." He will be missed. "
Jason Alexander He expressed similar feelings and shared a brief anecdote of what it was like to work with the late playwright.
"We lost a great artist today. I worked for and with Terrence McNally twice in my life and they were two of the best experiences I have ever had." Alexander said. "Their work was vital, intense, hysterical and rare. I hope it will inspire writers for years to come."
Comedian and presenter, Michelle Collins, also shared his experience with Terrence in Twitter.
"Heartbroken at the loss of Terrence McNally. I met him years ago in Columbia and he couldn't have been more gracious, fun and charming," she recalled. "I told him that I played Maria Callas in Master Class in 11th grade and he said curtly,quot; I could see that. "A real genius. Read his stuff today."
Wilson Cruz He also took to Twitter to share his heart pain.
"This virus has just claimed one of the most important artists of our time. His contribution to our culture and to me personally cannot be overstated." he wrote. "Terrence McNally, Tony's Winning Love Scribe! Courage! Compassion! Ragtime and more, dies at age 81."
"Terrence McNally was a legend among Broadway legends. If you're an actor, chances are good that you played one of his works." George Takei expressed. "If not, surely you will in your career, he was so prolific and talented. Ah, my heart breaks with the news!"
Billy Eichner wrote"A great loss. I was lucky to grow up in New York and was able to see myself in his plays long before the rest of Hollywood caught up. Wildly prolific and wonderful. Thank you, Terrence McNally."
Cynthia Nixon shared a staff and touching message about the late screenwriter.
"Very sad for the death of the great Terrence McNally: virtuous playwright, intrepid LGBT activist and firm friend," he wrote. "There will never be another like him."
McNally is survived by her husband, Tom Kirdahy.