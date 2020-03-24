Playwright Terrence McNally died of coronavirus complications

The entertainment world has lost a legend.

On Tuesday, it emerged that the Tony Award-winning playwright and screenwriter, Terrence McNally, died after suffering complications due to Coronavirus. He was also a survivor of lung cancer with chronic lung disease.

According to DeadlineMcNally died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. The publication stated that his death was confirmed by his spokesman, Matt Polk.

He was 81 years old.

In light of McNally's death, many Hollywood stars have turned to social media to express their pain and anguish.

"Sad to hear the death of Terrence McNally,quot; James Corden tweeted. "He was an absolute gentleman and his commitment to the theater was unwavering. Many of us will miss him."

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter, "Heartbroken at the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals. Grateful for his amazing body of work and inexhaustible friendliness."