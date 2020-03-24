Pickup driver, going 100 mph in San Miguel County, injured in fire accident

%MINIFYHTML3a393cab9f8d7ccf3596d57f371504cc11% %MINIFYHTML3a393cab9f8d7ccf3596d57f371504cc12%

A driver in a van accelerating to approximately 100 mph crashed Tuesday in San Miguel County, smashing the cab of the van and blowing up the burning engine, authorities said.

%MINIFYHTML3a393cab9f8d7ccf3596d57f371504cc13% %MINIFYHTML3a393cab9f8d7ccf3596d57f371504cc14%

An officer who saw the truck at high speed and passing motorists extinguished the fire and removed the seriously injured driver from the wrecked truck, according to the sheriff's office.

%MINIFYHTML3a393cab9f8d7ccf3596d57f371504cc15% %MINIFYHTML3a393cab9f8d7ccf3596d57f371504cc16%

The single vehicle accident occurred at Colorado 145 near Placerville. The driver was speeding, "almost running multiple cars off the road, including the aide," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "The driver lost control, hitting the side of a cliff, separating the cab of the truck from the frame and causing the engine to catch fire."

First responders took the driver to the top of the Dallas Divide, where they took him by helicopter to a local hospital.

The driver was not identified and an investigation is ongoing. No further details were given on his condition.