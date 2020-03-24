Home Local News Pickup driver, going 100 mph in San Miguel County, injured in fire...

Pickup driver, going 100 mph in San Miguel County, injured in fire accident

Matilda Coleman
A driver in a van accelerating to approximately 100 mph crashed Tuesday in San Miguel County, smashing the cab of the van and blowing up the burning engine, authorities said.

An officer who saw the truck at high speed and passing motorists extinguished the fire and removed the seriously injured driver from the wrecked truck, according to the sheriff's office.

