Picard's Ste Patrick Stewart offers free one-month access to CBS during the COVID-19 crisis – Deadline

Two days before the end of season 1 of Star Trek: Picard Falls, Sir Patrick Stewart is offering fans new and old a gift while trapped at home during the coronavirus, literally.

With video cameos from Star Trek: DiscoverySonequa Martin-Green, Anson Mount, and Michelle Yeoh, the knight of the kingdom who plays the United States. The captain of the company on the CBS All Access program went to social media on Tuesday to offer a free month of the transmitter (link here). The gift is available on CBS All Access free and limited business plans, as you can see below:

Renewed for an almost inevitable second season in mid-January before the debut of the first season, executive Stewart and Alex Kurtzman produced Picard It has proven to be a great blessing for Julie McNamara's "House of Brands" scheduled platform. Although the streamer owned by ViacomCBS will not provide any details, Picard brought more new subscriptions than any previous All Access series since Discovery & # 39;s 2017 premiere.

As Netflix proves to be one of the rare actions on the rise during this global pandemic and economic collapse, Stewart led the CBS All Access movement to offer at least temporary access for the end of his best show and more for the next four weeks. It will only be useful to hit hard the final result of ViacomCBS. In addition, executives expect viewers to come by. Picardbut stay for The good fight, Interrogation, Women who kill Y Twilight Zone between originals and the inventory of Blue blood, NCIS Y Survivor, to name a few.

Of course, while you wait for the Picard Season 1 finale on March 26, you can also catch up on Deadline's Star Trek Picard podcast for interviews with key cast and creatives like Sir Pat, Kurtzman, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Frakes, EP Akivia Goldsman, and producer Michael Chabon, and we will be talking to Picard Himself in our final podcast on Thursday, so tune in.

You can also shorten your home days a bit by reading Sir Pat's "Sonnet a Day" online, like the latter by Bard: