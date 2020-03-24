Photos: Great Wall of China as curbs rise at epicenter COVID-19 | China

%MINIFYHTML5fa3706000330ff6908ea30843b32e8a11% %MINIFYHTML5fa3706000330ff6908ea30843b32e8a12%

On Tuesday, China announced that a blockade would be lifted for more than 50 million people in the central Hubei province, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year.

There are indications that life is returning to normal in the region, and authorities reopened a popular section of the iconic Great Wall.

The Hubei Health Commission announced that it would remove restrictions on outgoing travelers starting March 25, as long as they had a health authorization code.

The capital of Wuhan province, where the virus first appeared and has been in total lockdown since January 23, will see its travel restrictions lifted on April 8.

But there are also fears of a second wave of infections in the country, created by people arriving from abroad. As nations around the world struggle to contain the pandemic, the count of imported cases from China has skyrocketed.