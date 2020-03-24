PHOTOS: Customers Swarm Denver Liquor Stores and Dispensaries

%MINIFYHTML6f78a5fcc084d5c047730dce038b1a3d11% %MINIFYHTML6f78a5fcc084d5c047730dce038b1a3d12%

In an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a public health order with an explicit home stay directive for the city and county of Denver that will take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday March 24. People rushed to grocery stores and liquor stores for fear of not being able to buy any of the items after tomorrow. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock reversed course dramatically on Monday night saying liquor and marijuana stores "with extreme physical distance,quot; will be exempt from mandatory closure of nonessential businesses throughout the city.

