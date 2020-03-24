Peter Wright: My new Belgian tenant, Lewis Capaldi, and staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic | Darts News

"This whole shutdown works, we all have to do it for everyone's benefit. Just stay safe," world champion Wright told the Darts Show Podcast.





Peter Wright currently ranks fifth in the Premier League table

How does a world champion keep busy amid the current world sports hiatus?

For Peter Wright, it is proving to be a mix of farming life and practice along with the help of a certain Dimitri Van den Bergh, who is currently staying with Snakebite due to travel restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The two-time PDC Youth World Champion is receiving an unorthodox introduction to life in England as he cannot return to his native Belgium.

"To be honest, I'm just doing things around the house that need to be done, I just saved the Christmas decorations!" Wright told him The darts show podcast.

"Dimitri, who stays with us, we are helping him and he helped me with a little practice from time to time. Two world champions practicing together cannot be bad."

"It's kind of difficult: He wants to go home and see his parents, things like that. It's tough for him, but he's thinking of moving to the UK soon anyway to try 110% darts. Being in the UK will gives a proof, I suppose.

"We were out (on the farm) collecting eggs the other day, I said 'your job is not to throw them', so he's having fun."

Dimitri Van den Bergh reached the quarterfinals of the 2019/20 World Championship

While eager to resume the 2020 campaign, Wright acknowledges the need for everyone to follow government advice and has urged people to help each other in these unprecedented times.

Wright and his wife Joanna have also helped support the cause by offering eggs from their farm to members of the surrounding community.

"All this closure works, we all have to do it for the health of all and for the benefit of all," he added.

"Just stay safe, just be careful and help the elders if you can. All these bits.

"Jo placed in our local store if any of the elders needed eggs because they are running out of them, then we would pop them, so that's good."

In addition to a lot of practice with his new tenant, Snakebite has taken the time to relax. Lewis Capaldi's sweet tones and nostalgia for the 1980 classic movie & # 39; Top Gun & # 39; They've been on the agenda lately, with Wright turning to music and film as a way to disconnect.

"I go and sit in my room and listen to music or just sit in a room and watch movies and relax that way," he continued.

"It's mainly about sitting in a room and listening to music. That relaxes me and prepares me for the next day."

The Premier League table after Night Six

A pause in the typically unforgiving dart launch schedule has provided a family-friendly time, but for an engineer like Wright, he's seen old dart games pop out of the closets in a bid to keep things interesting on the night.

"It's nice that way, but it's a nightmare because you know that with me and my changing darts, for the past few days, I've been pulling out all the dart games because I'm bored," he explained.

"I don't want to play with my darts until I have a suitable combination. I won't change my darts, but at home, I will have to throw something else because I will get bored without winning darts." .

"The others, I know what I have done and how far they have taken me in the past and these are the best of the 180 this year and also the highest averages, so there is nothing wrong with them." They won two television tournaments, so obviously I'll go back to them, but I'll throw the others just for pitching. "

Wright had found himself in good shape in the Premier League, with victories over Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith before the postponement of the proposed Night Seven meeting last Thursday in Newcastle.

The world number 2 is reportedly preparing for Rotterdam's double header this week, which has now been rescheduled for September.

He added: "I also started a good race, playing with a couple of guys in the top four obviously – Nathan and Michael Smith, two guys who have been playing well.

"I had two wins against them and obviously I was going to play against Glen (Durrant), who is the best. That was wrong, but I felt sure to beat him and that would have taken me to maybe second place."

"A little gutted, but we must follow the rules and stay safe and healthy."

Almost four months after his win at Alexandra Palace and Wright is still absorbing the feeling of being presented as the "world champion,quot; by Master of Ceremonies John McDonald, although it is a title he would like to add.

"It feels amazing, I'm enjoying it even more," he admitted. "I like him. I will like him even more when he becomes 'double world champion'."