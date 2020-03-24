Pet adoption and foster care have skyrocketed since COVID-19 took over the US. USA – Up News Info Detroit

New York (Up News Info) – With so many people working from home, animal shelters and rescue groups across the country have been inundated with adoption requests and adoption at unprecedented levels.

For more than a year, the Holzers in Maryland had been looking to adopt a dog. And then the news came that everyone in the family would suddenly stay home. "We had been thinking about it, but my husband and I worked full time and we just didn't know how we could integrate a puppy into our family and train the dog at home, and I thought, wow, we have to do it now," says Jessica. Holzer.

%MINIFYHTMLbb3aa46b57d02ef14036899280793a0011% %MINIFYHTMLbb3aa46b57d02ef14036899280793a0012%

Through Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Washington, DC, they brought home two-month-old Georgie, who quickly became a member of the family. "What a positive side for my kids who are out of school, you know, there is a terrifying virus, they cannot have play dates." She is like a little miracle to us, "says Holzer.

Rescue groups and animal shelters say they are receiving offers to help like never before, and the need could increase if owners suddenly are unable to care for their pets or shelter staff are reduced. If people are not in a place to make a more permanent decision, there are still other ways to help, such as foster care, bringing a pet home until they are ready for adoption.

Sarah Brasky is the executive director of Foster Dogs, Inc., which places thousands of dogs each year in New York City homes. "We are actually flooded right now with people who are interested in fostering," says Brasky.

Through virtual adoption events, her group and others across the country have been working nonstop to bring as many pets as possible to homes. "There are shelters across the country that are mobilizing in a way that they never have before, where they say it is so urgent that we remove all of our animals from this facility and that we can receive new animals and be able to get these animals in safe places because we don't know what the next few weeks, days will bring, "says Brasky.

Erin Trotta generally only encourages the weekend, but now she hosts a full-time 10-month-old Bubba Mastiff mix while working from home. "It has been something that has definitely made a difference in my daily life. Just having someone who is there for me, someone who entertains me, makes me laugh," says Trotta.

It is a certain company in uncertain times.

Every year, about 6.5 million dogs and cats are sheltered in shelters across the country, according to the ASPCA. Rescue groups say they also need donations now.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.