People convinced Meek Mill to have a coronavirus after he said he was & # 39; extremely ill & # 39;

meek mill he wanted to know what kind of illness he suffered in December. Rapper "Believe It" said on Twitter that he had severe flu-like symptoms around Christmas time and his doctor never found out what it was, leading people to believe he had Coronavirus last year.

Describing his illness on the microblogging site, Meek said: "I was extremely ill in December, around Christmas time, with flu-like symptoms. Every day I told myself that an older person cannot survive this". The hip-hop star went on to say that he lost 15 pounds and could barely move, "before adding," I've never been so sick … a doctor never told me what it was. "

<br />

People in the answer section quickly concluded that Meek had a coronavirus last year. "That's because they didn't know what it was about. You had Rona and you didn't even know it, I'm glad you're better," said one. "Meek realizing he had coronavirus," simply commented another.

Meanwhile, someone seemed to be going crazy, "The meaning?!? Was it CROWN? !!" There was also a person who wrote: "Facts that this virus has been around longer than they say and some have already had it." Not a few said they experienced the same thing around December and January.

Many stars have tested positive for Coronavirus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Y Idris Elba. The last to be diagnosed with the virus is the rapper. Slim bully, who urged his followers to take this matter "seriously".

<br />

"As careful as I've been quarantined, staying home, I could have gone looking for something to eat or something, simple things like that, nothing crazy," he said. "I stayed in my truck, I had masks, gloves, everything and my test was positive. All of you should take this seriously. Sit at home, be quarantined, don't go out for as long as they say. If you have symptoms, you need have it checked or whatever. "

"I don't have a fever or anything like that, so I feel like I'm fine, but they better take it seriously." "It's real out here."