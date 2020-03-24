Pats Releases Top Scorer of All Time, Stephen Gostkowski | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML31652cc01deb6ab9ae4ba95eb3b8a94311% %MINIFYHTML31652cc01deb6ab9ae4ba95eb3b8a94312%







The New England Patriots said goodbye to another multiple Super Bowl winner by pitching franchise kicker and leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has spent his entire 14-year career in New England, but leaves just days after the departure of six-time winner Tom Brady, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Written in 2006, Gostkowski has long since passed over to Adam Vinatieri as the Patriots' top scorer with 1,775 points.

Gostkowski was a trusted artist for three Super Bowl-winning Patriot teams

And only Brady (41), Vinatieri (32), and Jerry Rice (29) have played in more playoff games.

Gostkowski's 205 postseason points are behind Vinatieri's 238 points.

Gostkowski, 36, started the first four games of 2019, but struggled, losing four extra points, the highest in his career, after losing no more than three in any of his previous 13 NFL seasons.

He was placed in the injured reserve in October and underwent hip surgery that ended the season.

Gostkowski was one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL during his tenure with the Patriots.

Twice All-Pro, he lost just one extra point in his first 10 years in the league, and appeared in every game for New England from 2011 to 2018.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady will not be with the Patriots next season

His six Super Bowl appearances are tied for second behind Brady.

Gostkowski ends his tenure with the Patriots after making 87.4 percent (374 of 428) of his field goal attempts.

Veteran Nick Folk ended last season as a New England kicker, but is currently a free agent.