Patriots delay season ticket deadline to 2020

The Patriots have sent a letter to their season ticket holders, letting them know that the team has suspended its deadline for annual member bills, postponing the deadline until June 30.

%MINIFYHTMLd14777ecc9820dfbab47afe260efdc8011% %MINIFYHTMLd14777ecc9820dfbab47afe260efdc8012%

"We appreciate your continued support of the New England Patriots and look forward to the time when we can welcome you back to Gillette Stadium to cheer on our team together," the letter said. "Our thoughts and good wishes are with you in the coming days."