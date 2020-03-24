Patriots delay season ticket deadline to 2020

The Patriots have sent a letter to their season ticket holders, letting them know that the team has suspended its deadline for annual member bills, postponing the deadline until June 30.
"We appreciate your continued support of the New England Patriots and look forward to the time when we can welcome you back to Gillette Stadium to cheer on our team together," the letter said. "Our thoughts and good wishes are with you in the coming days."
The initial deadline to renew for 2020 was March 31.
Team spokesman Stacey James said the team had received a few dozen calls from worried fans about the deadline. James also noted that the team's turnover numbers are in line with previous years, around 99 percent.
__
Ben Volin contributed to this report.
%MINIFYHTMLd14777ecc9820dfbab47afe260efdc8013%