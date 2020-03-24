Patrick Sarsfield stands firm in Irish Lincolnshire | Racing News

Ante-post favorite Patrick Sarsfield is one of 38 remaining applicants for the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire at Curragh on Saturday.

After running with credit in defeat in his first three starts, the four-year-old boy coached by Joseph O & # 39; Brien opened his account on the fourth try in stunning style over the course and distance of Irish Lincolnshire last October. .

Race sponsors make Patrick Sarsfield the 9-2 market leader for this weekend's € 100,000 show at the Irish Flat racing home, and connections are eager for the challenge.

Bill Dwan, race manager for Patrick Sarsfield owner Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez said: "The Irish Lincolnshire is the plan. We are delighted to see that the races continue in Ireland under very strict conditions, but racing in the future is a good distraction at a difficult time. " for everyone.

"It has been the plan to run it in Lincolnshire for quite some time and hopefully it will progress to a betting company later in the year."

"It is a difficult race and it is his first race (of the year), so he crossed his fingers and runs well."

Patrick Sarsfield is one of two possible runners for O & # 39; Brien along with Memyselfandmoi, while Father Aidan seems to trust Lancaster House.

The Galileo colt recited a hat-trick of wins between early August and early September last year before finishing a disappointing seventh when he was a favorite for Group Two of the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown.

Other applicants after Tuesday's confirmation stage include Dermot Weld's Bashiyr and Lighting Amber pair, Jessica Harrington-trained Njord and Katie Mai Getaway from John Queally's backyard.