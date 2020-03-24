Patient at Burlingame Assisted Living Center who tested positive for coronavirus death – Up News Info San Francisco

BURLINGAME (Up News Info SF) – An elderly patient at a Burlingame assisted living facility who tested positive for coronavirus died.

"Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," said Mike Gentry, senior vice president of care at the Atria Burlingame Memory and Assisted Care Center.

Monday's death comes immediately after several confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Elderly Care Center. The first patient to test positive was hospitalized on March 12. It is not clear if that is the same patient who died.

"On March 15, we received news of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in our community," Gentry said in a statement. “Since then, six additional residents have been evaluated. As of today, five residents tested positive and two residents tested negative. "

Gentry says the facility is working closely with the San Mateo County Health Department.

"They have been on site to confirm that adequate control measures are in place," Gentry said. "We continue to work closely with them to monitor the situation and take the necessary steps to protect our residents."

Atria Senior Living serves more than 21,000 seniors at some 179 facilities in the US. USA And Canada, and it employs more than 12,500 health workers.

So far, there have been 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 321 confirmed cases, in Santa Clara County.