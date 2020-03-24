Pakistan's BRT transport project delayed amid corruption claims | News

%MINIFYHTMLc34091ce2e7ffc213bff686a50cbd91111% %MINIFYHTMLc34091ce2e7ffc213bff686a50cbd91112%
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won an election promising to end corruption.
But officials are now being accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribes as a landmark rapid transportation project, known as BRT, that misses several deadlines.
%MINIFYHTMLc34091ce2e7ffc213bff686a50cbd91113%%MINIFYHTMLc34091ce2e7ffc213bff686a50cbd91114%
Osama Bin Javaid of Al Jazeera reports from Peshawar.
%MINIFYHTMLc34091ce2e7ffc213bff686a50cbd91115% %MINIFYHTMLc34091ce2e7ffc213bff686a50cbd91116%
%MINIFYHTMLc34091ce2e7ffc213bff686a50cbd91117%