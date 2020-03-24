Home Latest News Pakistan's BRT transport project delayed amid corruption claims | News

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won an election promising to end corruption.

But officials are now being accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribes as a landmark rapid transportation project, known as BRT, that misses several deadlines.

Osama Bin Javaid of Al Jazeera reports from Peshawar.

