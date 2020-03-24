Orange County closes parks, trails; Some OC cities close beaches – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County closed all of its parks and trails on Tuesday to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, but many of its beaches remained open.

The county announced Monday night that all parking lots for the county's regional and wilderness trails and parks were to be closed indefinitely.

The o.c. The zoo was also closed.

Some individuals from O.C. The cities went ahead and decided to close their beaches after a large number of people fell on them during the weekend, making it difficult for people to participate in social distancing.

The city of Seal Beach closed all of its beaches and parks, while Costa Mesa closed all of its parks and its city-owned golf course.

The Laguna Beach City Council also ordered the closure of its beaches on Monday night, according to the Daily Pilot.

Huntington Beach was also closing its pier and parks. Newport Beach closed all of its parks and playgrounds, but its beaches remained open.

On Monday, the state announced that parking lots at all state parks and beaches would be closed to try to stop the number of visitors.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles County, Santa Monica Sunday was forced to close all beach parking lots in an attempt to keep people off beaches, bike trails, and out of Palisades Park. The Santa Monica Pier has been closed since the beginning of last week.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti closed all parking lots for the city's beaches, which include Cabrillo and Venice. The Venice waterfront was also closed.