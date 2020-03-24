Oprah Winfrey's boyfriend moves out of his house because of this

WENN / Brian To

The 66-year-old media mogul explains to his Instagram followers during a live session that Stedman Graham now lives in his rooms after traveling to Chicago.

Up News Info –

Oprah WinfreyStedman's partner Graham is living in the couple's guesthouse to help prevent any one of them from getting coronavirus.

Speaking to fans during a live Instagram feed, the 66-year-old media mogul revealed that the couple decided they should move from the main house to their guest rooms, amid the ongoing global pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLcffb749e6e73f3b9874568990d8508b111% %MINIFYHTMLcffb749e6e73f3b9874568990d8508b112%

"Stedman is in the guest house," he said. "You all know that I had pneumonia at the end of last year and you can still hear the rash in my throat sometimes. And I took off the antibiotics last week and Stedman was late for the party. Stedman didn't arrive from Chicago until Thursday and he was speaking in St. Louis on Saturday and has been on planes. "

Explaining the decision to isolate each other was Stedman's idea, she continued: "(He) said, 'What is the procedure for coming home?' And I thought, 'You don't come here and sleep in my bed. It doesn't work that way … Social distancing doesn't mean you can sleep in bed with someone after you leave American Airlines. "We can't play those games."

Now, the couple has developed a system in which, according to the former presenter of "The Oprah Winfrey Show", I leave food at the door … He is happy to have me safe. We take him to dinner and we bring him breakfast. "

The couple follows the advice of World Health Organization (WHO) officials, who advise people to practice social distancing and stay home in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19.