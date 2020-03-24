Oprah Winfrey reveals her boyfriend Stedman is quarantined separately at her guest house – here's why!

%MINIFYHTML9fcbd4d004d99ff7ade9eaf676b362e611% %MINIFYHTML9fcbd4d004d99ff7ade9eaf676b362e612%

Oprah Winfrey and her former lover, Stedman Graham, are quarantined amid the Coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic together but separately! More precisely, the way they practice social distancing in the midst of this viral threat is by making the man live in his guest house.

In other words, they are still close to each other, but far enough away to keep more than the recommended distance.

But if you're wondering why they're not just quarantined, it's definitely not because they need a break from each other.

The real reason is that the TV presenter was sick even before the virus crisis.

She told Oprah magazine's digital director, Arianna Davis, that "she is in the boarding house because everyone knows I had pneumonia late last year … last week she had taken my antibiotics because I had an infection bronchial,quot;.

Oprah also explained that her man did not take the spread of the virus very seriously at first and is now feeling the consequences.

"I don't see why everyone is so angry!" That's what Stedman was saying … and that's why Stedman is in the guesthouse! ", He claimed.

She went on to explain that & # 39; Stedman didn't arrive from Chicago until Thursday, he had been speaking in St. Louis … he had been on planes, so Stedman is like & # 39; What is the procedure to go home? & # 39; The procedure is … you do not come and sleep in my bed! And it literally says, "Am I not?" And I say, "Haven't you been paying attention to the news? Social distancing doesn't mean you go to sleep in the same bed with the person! When you've just left American Airlines!"

But do not worry! While living in the guest house, Oprah has been bringing her meals and they also have their usual "love talks,quot; outside the window!

The celebrity revealed that he is not actually upset by the situation as he also wants to make sure that he is safe.



