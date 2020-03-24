Olympics postponed for the first time | News

%MINIFYHTMLeee85f5ccc88dd38dfc192f696298f0411% %MINIFYHTMLeee85f5ccc88dd38dfc192f696298f0412%

The world's largest sporting event has been postponed for up to a year.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed, saying that when it happens, it will be proof of victory over the coronavirus.

Alexi O & # 39; Brien from Al Jazeera reports.