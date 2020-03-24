Ole Miss's email apparently asks donors to add college to wills amid coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLf6016e58f672e230e490ba081571ac8b11% %MINIFYHTMLf6016e58f672e230e490ba081571ac8b12%

Ole Miss emailed donors Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), asking them to consider adding the university to their wills.

The email, which came from the Ole Miss Development Office, started circulating on Twitter from the user @inessentials. Tweets from that account have since been protected. The media of said tweet were captured on screen and shared on Twitter:

The email says:

"There is a common expression that & # 39; change is the only constant in life & # 39 ;. We often experience this with our careers, our residences and even our families. Sometimes situations change around us and developments In our health, laws and / or financial panorama present new challenges. At those times, it is beneficial to consider revisiting the contents of your will, especially if it was designed years ago and now needs attention. Like your home, your estate plan needs regular maintenance to reflect the situations and circumstances you have faced. By adding a legacy to your will, you ensure that the priorities in your life match your legacy. Plus, by expressing the philanthropic priorities of your life, you can continue to invest in the students, faculty, mission, and values ​​of the University of Mississippi. A legacy included as a provision in your will is the simplest and most efficient way to distribute your estate. If you provide future generations with education … (sic). "

Although the email never mentions the coronavirus or COVID-19, it can easily be interpreted as a request for donors to add the university to their respective wills in case they die as a result of the virus. The latest count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists 44,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 544 resulting deaths in the US. USA

The Ole Miss Development Department has since released a statement saying that "the message was a pre-programmed newsletter focused on providing guidance for planned donations," but acknowledged that "delivering this message at this time was insensitive in the current climate."

Ole Miss's statement can be read in its entirety below: