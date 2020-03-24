Ohara Davies wants his name to be mentioned among the best in the world when he wins the Gold Contract | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLf67b304d8ac6b47e30dba8df94010f3a11% %MINIFYHTMLf67b304d8ac6b47e30dba8df94010f3a12%





Ohara Davies has reached the final of The Golden Contract

Ohara Davies wants his name to be mentioned among the best in the world, but first he plans to crush Tyrone McKenna's ambitions in The Golden Contract finale.

The Hackney man stopped Jeff Ofori in last month's super lightweight semi-finals to stage a grudge fight against McKenna from Belfast, with the winner securing a lucrative multi-fight deal at the MTK Global tournament.

Davies admits he still needs to hone his skills with new coach Angel Fernández, but he is confident that his combination of explosive power and open antics will make him a sought-after man in the 140-pound division.

Davies showed his power when he stopped Ofori in the semifinals.

"You have all these great names in the super light division, and I'm happy and happy that I can be one of the best," said Davies. Sky Sports.

"It may not be the best, but they name me among the best and my goal is to get there one day."

I don't just think & # 39; I want to fight for a world title & # 39 ;, and then I go there and they beat me. I want to win Ohara Davies

"To be honest, I am a name, and people want a name. Everyone wants to beat a fighter who knows, speaks, or has a personality. Anyone who fights against me will sell, so I hope my name will be on the everyone's hit list.

"I win this tournament and I think I will be two fights away from a world title. Even if I am one fight away, I still think I need to improve and learn more to increase my chances of a victory."

"I don't just think 'I want to fight for a world title', and then go there and take a beating. I want to win. I still have a long way to go, a lot to learn, but I,quot; I have a good coach in Angel Fernández in my corner ".

Tyrone McKenna received a controversial victory over Mohamed Mimoune

Davies has vowed to deliver another arrest victory when he faces McKenna.

McKenna reached the final with a highly contested points victory over Mohamed Mimoune, a decision that surprised Davies, who hoped to face the Frenchman.

The disputed duo will eventually share the ring in a career-changing fight, and Davies believes his bitter rival has only been sentenced to a humiliating loss.

"We are not hearing the final bell in that fight. Tyrone McKenna will be eliminated," said Davies.

"After seeing that fight, Tyrone McKenna should be thanking the gods above him. How he got that victory, there was definitely someone who looked down on him, saying that was your destiny."

"This is your destiny to fight me, a fight he has been chasing for so long. His wish has been granted and now he will be knocked out."

"I sat in the second round. I started watching him and I was thinking that Tyrone McKenna had lost this fight, so I was looking at the other guy, trying to analyze how he fights and trying to see his weaknesses."

"I really didn't have a chance to look at Tyrone McKenna, because I was thinking, 'There's no way I'm going to get this victory.'"