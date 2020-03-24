‘Oh My Gosh’: Firefighters help a woman give birth in the toilet paper aisle of the Walmart store – Up News Info

– Customers cheered after a woman gave birth in the toilet paper aisle of a Walmart store in Springfield, Missouri, last week.

"We were like oh my gosh, is this really going to happen?" Store manager Jessica Hinkle told KYTV.

When the woman's water broke while shopping on Wednesday, she was ready to go into labor right then and there.

"We were like what do we do now?" she said. "Another lady comes around the corner and says 'I'm a labor nurse, can I help?' And we answered yes, yes, please. She had gloves in her pocket (and) she was ready "

ICYMI: Woman gives birth in Springfield Walmart toilet paper aisle: https://t.co/gCrHy2pk95 – KY3 News (@kytv) March 20, 2020

Springfield firefighters rushed to the store to help deliver the girl and posed for a photo afterward.

"They are the typical fire department that buys from our store, so they were very proud of themselves," said Hinkle.

The entire process took about 45 minutes.

"They took her to the stretcher, of course there were clients gathered (and) she raised her hand and everyone applauded her," he said.

Hinkle said he touched base with the woman on Thursday and that both mother and baby are fine.