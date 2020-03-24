Odion Ighalo ready for Manchester United loan extension | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLe9239884cd881f06f70721d1ea25fd0a11% %MINIFYHTMLe9239884cd881f06f70721d1ea25fd0a12%

Forward under contract at Shanghai Shenhua until 2021; United has the option to purchase Ighalo in a permanent agreement once the loan period ends





Odion Ighalo's loan agreement with Manchester United ends on May 31 and is likely to run until June 30 due to the closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ighalo's parent club, the Chinese Super League team Shanghai Shenhua, expects the player to return after his loan at Old Trafford ends.

The 30-year-old joined the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer squad for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign in January, having made a transfer deadline move.

Earlier this month, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested that Ighalo could stay with United beyond his season-long loan.

United has the option to purchase the Nigerian International in a permanent agreement once your loan expires.

Ighalo, who scored 40 goals and made 11 assists in 100 appearances for Watford from 2014 to 2017, has scored four times in eight games in all competitions since returning to English football.

Ighalo celebrates scoring for United vs LASK in the Europa League

Analysis from Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper …

There is no doubt that Ighalo has made an excellent impression on Manchester United since joining the closing moments of the January transfer window.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports before the Manchester derby, Ighalo revealed how he spent his lunch money on seeing United as a boy.

After a brilliant start that has seen him reach four goals in his last five appearances, United is certainly analyzing the options available to them and is not ruling out extending his time at Old Trafford.

For those who questioned bringing a 30-year-old to China, what many failed to appreciate is Ighalo's desire, his love for Manchester United and his ability to find the back of the net.

His two goals against Derby County, though not against front-line defenders, demonstrated his ability to convert opportunities that perhaps his clubmates on strike would have rejected.

Solskjaer wants his main hitmen, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, to put themselves in positions and situations to score even more goals. He wants to hone his instincts and anticipation in and around the six-yard box.

Ighalo does these things naturally, and although he may not be as honored as Henrik Larsson or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, like them, he delivered the products so far and proved to be a cunning business.