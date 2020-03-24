Nurses say Northridge Hospital unprepared for surge in coronavirus patients – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML361097a8fd31d66341b9022c4482061411% %MINIFYHTML361097a8fd31d66341b9022c4482061412%

– Tents were set up outside Dignity Northridge Medical Center to handle an expected wave of COVID-19 patients, but nurses working inside said Monday that the hospital was far from ready.

"They are afraid," said Kim Bingaman, a nurse. "They are terrified."

She said that thinking about what's to come hasn't been easy for her coworkers.

"I know that all emergency nurses when we come to work in the morning, we don't know what to expect," said Elissa Rill, an emergency room nurse.

The nurses said the main problem was that they did not have enough protective equipment that they desperately needed, such as N-95 masks.

Employees said they had to reuse protective equipment, clean them, or put a regular mask over an N-95 mask, neither of which is recommended by public health officials.

"It is designed for single patient use," said Rill. "Well, unfortunately, we are beyond that point right now."

On Monday night, Dignity Health released a statement that said in part:

"To ensure the safety of patients and staff, we made the decision to move (personal protective equipment) to our hospital command center so that we can better control and manage the appropriate use of PPE."

But Dignity Northridge nurses said that only means the equipment is locked up and they have no idea how much is in storage.

"And we are the ones who should give us the masks to put on," said Gayle Batiste, an operating room nurse. "Because if we get sick, we give it to our patients, we give it to our family, we give it to the community."

This lack of necessary equipment has forced these nurses, and nurses across the country, to ask for donations of masks and other protective equipment.

But beyond that, the nurses wanted people to think about what the tents would look like outside if people continued to ignore orders to stay home packing beaches and hiking trails.

"You will have to realize, people are going to die," said Bingaman. "Probably someone you know will die, so you should stay home."

Dignity Health also said it would continue to properly manage its resources to ensure everyone's safety as the fluid situation unfolds.