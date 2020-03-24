Nuno Espirito Santo's success in Wolves and his future beyond | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLac359c72901efbbf9f22bc94403a40e611% %MINIFYHTMLac359c72901efbbf9f22bc94403a40e612%





Los Lobos manager Nuno Espirito Santo is being named to the top

Jose Mourinho was at his best mischievous moment when he suggested that the future of Nuno Espirito Santo is far from Molineux.

"We are in a generation where coaches sometimes get a job and nobody knows why," Mourinho said before Tottenham's meeting with Wolves last month. "In his case, it's just about his job. In my opinion, and I hope that the fans and the Wolves board will forgive me, I think he has the conditions to be bigger. I hope that someday he will be bigger because he's doing a fantastic job. "

Naturally, Mourinho's praise was combined with an excavation of others, choose who you had in mind there, but the main motivation with those comments seems to have been to highlight the remarkable work done by his former Porto goalkeeper. It certainly wouldn't be a big surprise if the bigger clubs are now paying close attention to Nuno's work.

Having trained in the Champions League with Porto and Valencia, Nuno's move to the Championship with Wolves in the summer of 2017 was a step back, but after meeting expectations in the promotion, he has surpassed them in the Premier League.

Seventh on his return to the top flight, the wolves are now in sixth place and even chasing a European trophy. Nuno not only exceeds expectations, but challenges them.

Consider, for example, that the Lobos have played more games than any other team in the Premier League last season, but have done so using the fewest players.

Nuno has named just 19 different starters in the competition and three of them left the club because they weren't playing enough soccer. The remaining 16 include Morgan Gibbs-White, one start, and Max Kilman with two. The same players have been asked to come back again and again, showing little signs of fatigue.

In fact, wolves are the kings of comeback who have racked up more points from losing positions than any other team. They came from behind to win 3-2 against Mourinho's Spurs and two of their three previous Premier League victories also scored the same, coming from two losses to beat Manchester City and Southampton.

Jiménez's journey to the wolves Interview with Lobo forward Raúl Jiménez on his unusual route to the Premier League

As perverse as it seems given their workload, the Wolves have conceded the fewest goals in the last half hour of games, while only Liverpool and Manchester City have scored the most in that time. Wolves have the best goal difference after the hour mark.

But while this tells us something about his conditioning, the willingness to stick to a game plan, and the players' knowledge of their roles, it reveals much more about his approach. It is no exaggeration to say that the Wolves play the game a little differently than the rest.

"They are one of the toughest opponents," says Pep Guardiola. "They have a style of play," adds Frank Lampard. "It is in their own style that they really believe."

Jurgen Klopp puts it in the most emphatic terms. "They are very different from everything you face for a year," he explains. "How Nuno sets it up is really good."

Crucially, wolves don't waste energy that others do.

Pressing may seem ubiquitous in the modern Premier League. Wolves do not. Only Newcastle won the ball on the field fewer times this season. Only Newcastle have pushed fewer opposition pass sequences. When wolves have possession, they try to keep it. But when the opposition has the ball, there is little rush to get it back.

Nuno has found a system that allows his players to rest, for lack of a better word, inside and outside of his possession. Premier League monitoring data reveals Wolves' opponents have covered more ground in 24 of his 29 matches this season in a combined total of more than 100 kilometers. His opponents have also done a lot more high intensity work.

"It is important for our game to have a heavy workload, to have a high speed race," Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said before his team's loss to the Wolves this year. "There are many meters to do in our game."

Nuno tries to control things differently. Just because wolves don't chase to get the ball back doesn't mean getting it back isn't the idea. Dictating where they retrieve it is the key. That transition, when the opponent is unbalanced, is central to the plan, something Nuno explained in a recent roundtable interview with journalists.

"You say Wolves is a counterattack team. Well, no problem," said Nuno. "But how do we counterattack? If you want to prepare your counterattack, you must first prepare where you are going to get the ball back, who is going to get it back. You are determining the timing of your counterattack. But you can unbalance a team without the ball."

Sometimes the question of who is retrieving the ball is as important as where they are retrieving it. Adama Traore, for example, described as unplayable by Klopp, can be deployed in such a way as to allow the Wolves to quickly counter-attack their opponents.

Consider the goal against Aston Villa in November. The wolves had 10 men against Villa's six attackers when the tackle entered the edge of his own box. Traore could have been waiting in the field. Instead, he was floating nearby, ready to pick up the loose ball. Suddenly Villa was vulnerable, Traore fed Raúl Jiménez and the game ended.

Adama Traore was a perfect place to counterattack against Aston Villa

According to Opta, there is only one other team with three forwards who retrieve the ball as often as the Wolves. For Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, read Traore, Jiménez and Diogo Jota. The wolves' front line gets him back much deeper, of course, but that doesn't mean they aren't regaining possession in dangerous situations too.

"They are well organized, they defend deeply and play on the counterattack," says Brendan Rodgers. "They defend well and counterattack very fast," echoes Lampard.

Once again, it is up to Klopp to explain it in the most suggestive way. "Every ball you lose is 100 percent a counterattack and a half goal."

Only Leicester and Liverpool have had more quick breaks than Wolves this season. Most memorably, Traore scored two goals on the counterattack when Manchester City were defeated in front of their own fans earlier this season. But everyone has that plan against Guardiola's team. The interesting thing about Wolves is that the plan never changes.

His most recent goal on the counterattack at Molineux was against under-club Norwich in a game where the Wolves allowed their opponents 60 percent of possession but won 3-0. For the final goal, Wolves backed off and backtracked before retrieving it through Leander Dendoncker. In seconds they were three against two and they were on goal.

Wolves' goal on the counterattack in their recent victory over Norwich

The plan worked against Norwich, a team that makes defenses and allows opponents to explode, but was less successful last time against Brighton. Perhaps it is in games like this that Nuno's methods could come under scrutiny elsewhere.

Brighton came to Molineux as the only team in the Premier League without a victory this year and they left with that unwanted record intact after a monotonous goalless draw. The wolves allowed Brighton to have 57 percent of the ball, waiting in vain for the game to open. Instead, Graham Potter's side passed the ball down his back, reluctant to commit bodies.

Nuno's side was applauded half-time and full-time. A reflection of his position in the club. An awareness that a quiet afternoon should not play down the overall picture. The Portuguese has taken the wolves on a European adventure and there is a possibility that there is more to come. Of course, no Wolves supporter has stylistic complaints of any kind.

But would that be true for other clubs?

The wolves have earned much praise for their football with Nuno. There is quality in the midfield, excitement when Traore has the ball at his feet and entertainment when Jiménez and Jota can combine on the counterattack. But it would be an exaggeration to call it expansive.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Wolves' goalless draw with Brighton FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Wolves' goalless draw with Brighton

This is Nuno's path and there is little reason for him to deviate from this in Wolves. The clarity of his vision has been critical to his success. Players believe that if they execute their ideas to the letter, their goals are achievable.

But it's not too difficult to imagine that a different environment, one in which success would mean winning the league instead of the top half, could present you with problems.

To a certain extent, that was a factor in shortening his time in Porto. Nuno lost just one league game as a manager, but nevertheless, there was an overwhelming feeling that he had run his course. Four consecutive goalless draws allowed the idea that he was too cautious to take root. Unwillingness to risk defeat to win can be costly when pursuing a title.

For wolf supporters, none of that matters.

In fact, fans will appreciate the fact that four of the Premier League's six biggest clubs have appointed new managers in just over 12 months without chasing down their manager.

More than a decade ago, one wonders if that would have been the case. Back then, when Mourinho was on the rise and Rafa Benítez was demonstrating the virtues of organization and discipline, Nuno, 46, would have appeared as his natural successor.

Maybe it still is. It is revealing that Mourinho thinks so. But in an era in which Klopp's pressing gameplay and Guardiola's obsession with possession have become de rigueur, Nuno's emphasis on control without the ball is not seen as the natural fit for football's elite that any time was. You may have to wait for the wind to change before being seen again as the obvious choice.