Not great at all

%MINIFYHTML89de30150908412f9f6f9b244c4aa27f11% %MINIFYHTML89de30150908412f9f6f9b244c4aa27f12%

Instagram

The Roc Nation star has changed his mind after insisting that he stay out despite government warnings, realizing that he was putting his mother and family at risk.

Up News Info –

Casanova He has acknowledged his mistake after ignoring the advice to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. In his Instagram post on Monday, March 23, the Roc Nation artist released a lengthy statement apologizing for taking the matter lightly.

"I want to apologize to all the people who watched my videos over the weekend," so his post began. "If you know me, you know what I've been through and that I like to have fun and appear with my friends."

%MINIFYHTML89de30150908412f9f6f9b244c4aa27f13% %MINIFYHTML89de30150908412f9f6f9b244c4aa27f14%

Casanova admitted that "I did not take this Coronavirus situation seriously until I visited my local hospital, Kings County saw for myself to see what this virus is doing to everyone." Realizing that he was putting his family, friends, and 74-year-old mother "at risk" when trying to prevent him from being outside, the Bronx emcee said, "That's not something that's great." He added: "And my life would never be the same if I lost it because of my stupidity, a video session."

%MINIFYHTML89de30150908412f9f6f9b244c4aa27f15% %MINIFYHTML89de30150908412f9f6f9b244c4aa27f16%

Casanova also addressed the police visit to the set of her music video. "I also want to say to the @nypd cops who responded from precinct 70 I understand that everyone was doing their job, trying to keep us all healthy and I apologize for putting your health and the health of all your loved ones at risk as well," wrote.

In addition, he thanked those who reminded him of his ignorant act. "I want to tell @cthagod and the people at @ power1051 that they are 100% correct in calling me. Thank you put yourself in my place as mentors are supposed to do and for not giving me the donkey of the day, even if I can" I deserve it " , he said, before saying to his followers: "All & # 39; INSIDENTES & # 39; and I'll drive them crazy on Instagram because I hate being inside. "

<br />

Earlier on Saturday, Casanova shared a video of him and his entourage on the street in New York City, reportedly to shoot a music video. "We all test positive for a crown," he joked in the video. "We don't give an f ** k. We're outside. We don't give an f ** k." He also announced the filming of the music video on Instagram Stories.

After people criticized him for ignoring public health, he posted another video on Sunday, insisting that he would remain outside because he had to work to pay the rent and child support. "As long as this weed needs to be mowed, as long as I have to pay child support, as long as I have to pay the attorney's fees, I am the fucking outsider. I am not violating the crown … I am working. I am busy," he said in the video.