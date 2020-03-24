North Bay nonprofit feeds thousands of students and guides them toward sustainability – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML0877b90fa32e5c18c878c948dd1d6fcc11% %MINIFYHTML0877b90fa32e5c18c878c948dd1d6fcc12%

by Allen Martin and Jennifer Mistrot

SAUSALITO (KPIX 5) – During a recent lunchtime meal at Willow Creek Academy in Sausalito, the menu included sloppy joes, fresh fruit, and sliced ​​carrots with ranch dressing. Everything on the student plates was made from scratch, GMO-free, organic and locally sourced.

"Everything was cut here this morning," explained Guillaume Pfahl, Executive Chef of Conscious Cuisine at Willow Creek Academy. "We cook and serve every day freshly made, freshly served."

Pfahl takes pride in every dish he creates for Conscious Kitchen, which is part of a larger nonprofit organization now known as Turning Green, founded by Judi Shils.

In 2002, as the founder of Search for the Cause, Shils was inspired to lead others in environmental causes when she realized the high rates of cancer in Marin. Then she became a mother.

"I was bringing a child into this world," Shils recalled. "And she wanted this world to be healthy for her and for her peers and her generation."

Conscious Kitchen now serves more than 127,000 meals each year to children at two schools in Marin County: Willow Creek Academy in Sausalito and Bayside Martin Luther King Jr. Academy in Marin City. But for Shils. meals were just the beginning.

Through Conscious Kitchen, Shils has taken older students on field trips to places like Tara Firma Farms in Petaluma, where they learn how farms can help combat climate change, reduce water use, and raise animals humanely.

And through Turning Green, Shils and his team have reached nearly 400,000 college students in 50 states and 45 countries through mentoring, social media engagement, and youth-led initiatives.

The objective is to allow and train young people to start their own environmental causes. Eight students like Charlee Dorhan see Shils as a role model.

"She really cares about children and that they eat well," Dorhan said. "She is a kind spirit. And she wants the best for everyone."

Shils, as a mother herself, is encouraged to hear so much praise, but says her deep hope is that her job calls others to action, especially adults in Marin County and beyond.

"The conversation is beginning to change because we are seeing the degradation of everything around us," said Shils. “(So the question is) how do you attract everyone to that fold?

"How are the decision makers, the governor, the legislators, the public health officials encouraged to understand that it is their responsibility to take care of our future leaders, our future workforce? Because if you change the way we that children eat, you will change the results of your life, "Shils said.

So, to provide organic meals and environmental sustainability guidance to children in the Bay Area and others, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Judi Shils.

