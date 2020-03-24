Nokia to launch 43-inch smart TV soon in India – Latest news

It seems that we will soon see another TV with the Nokia brand in India. The company's official website in India has created a micro site that reads: "Coming soon: the 43-inch Nokia Smart TV."

The page also confirms that the upcoming 43-inch Nokia smart TV will come with JBL-tuned speakers, as does the brand's latest TV.

At the bottom of the website, Nokia has a short form through which you can sign up for more information before launch and click "Notify Me,quot;.

Like the previously released Nokia branded television, it is also expected to launch in association with Flipkart, where it will come with "Full Protection by Flipkart,quot; for an additional amount to cover damage for three years.

To remember, Flipkart in a brand licensing partnership with Nokia launched a smart TV running Android 9.0 operating system that was priced at Rs 41,999.

This Nokia TV offers 4K Smart TV panel resolution (3840×2160 pixels). It features Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and DTS TruSurround sound and is backed by built-in 24-watt speakers. The TV is compatible with the Android TV Play store, from where users can download streaming applications along with other content. The TV is powered by a quad core processor along with 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

On the connectivity front, there are three HDMI ports, two USB ports, A / V, and a LAN port. The power button along the ports is located on the back of the TV. It comes included with the bracket too.

