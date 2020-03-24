Noah Syndergaard will have Tommy John surgery, but does it have to happen quickly?

A portion of the US population. USA He believes that professional sports leagues are receiving preferential treatment during the coronavirus pandemic. Players and other team personnel have been evaluated for COVID-19 on an expedited basis, while most Americans have yet to be tested.

People are also wondering if it's appropriate for surgeons to operate injured MLB launchers when sick patients are overloading hospitals and some states prohibit nonessential procedures.

The Mets' announcement Tuesday that right-hander Noah Syndergaard would undergo ligament replacement surgery, also known as Tommy John surgery, on Thursday to repair a UCL tear in his launching elbow provided further debate. Syndergaard joined Luis Severino of the Yankees, Chris Sale of the Red Sox and Tyler Beede of the Giants to be recommended for the procedure from the start of spring training.

An orthopedic surgeon who has extensive experience with Tommy John surgeries, and who provided Beede and Syndergaard with a second opinion, argued that the procedures are not elective because delays can harm a pitcher's earning potential.

"I know I am going to be criticized for taking care of these types of men, but it is essential to their livelihoods," Dr. Neal ElAttrache told the Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required) while discussing Beede's case. ElAttrache is a doctor for the NFL Dodgers and Rams team.

"If you have someone's career at stake and they lose two seasons instead of one, I would say it is not a non-essential or unimportant elective procedure," he told Schulman.

Tommy John's surgery requires a rehabilitation period of 12 to 18 months. Beede and Syndergaard are expected to return to the mound during the 2021 season.

Beede had his surgery last week in Texas; Syndergaard will have its operation in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order last week prohibiting "any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery that, if delayed, does not place health, immediate safety of the patient, or well-being at risk or, if delayed, will not contribute to the worsening of a serious or life-threatening medical condition. "

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also canceled "all elective and noncritical surgeries,quot; in his state as of Wednesday. Mike Puma of the New York Post wrote in a pair of tweets that the Mets considers the Syndergaard procedure essential cast the severity of the pitcher's injury puts it in that category.

ElAttrache told Schulman that the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in California, where he practices, has reduced the number of Tommy John surgeries by about 90 percent during the coronavirus pandemic and that an internal panel is reviewing cases to determine which are the most time sensitive. .

Schulman noted that while Kerlan-Jobe and the other clinics that perform these surgeries are private, people believe that the equipment used in the procedures could be shipped to public hospitals, which are subject to COVID-19 tax. ElAttrache told Schulman that Kerlan-Jobe would stop orthopedic surgeries if a public health need arises.

ElAttrache also rejected the perception that teams and leagues are using their prestige (and cash) to secure medical care before others.

"If it's a boy who loses a scholarship, or a man who has to work (his arms) up high because he has his own air conditioning business, or a player who makes money on a good contract, if his livelihood Someone is at stake, I'm blind to the name of the companies they work for, "he told Schulman.