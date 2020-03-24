No hasty 401k decisions during coronavirus uncertainty – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLe282e44f9d8dcd7d7601fd5e74367ff811% %MINIFYHTMLe282e44f9d8dcd7d7601fd5e74367ff812%

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) As the market fluctuates, many Americans may be alarmed to see drastic changes to their 401k plans, but financial experts say the worst thing savers can do is make hasty decisions.

"" Going crazy "is a good way to put it," said Derrick Kinney, a certified financial educator, who suggests leaving your 401k alone for now.

This is because early withdrawals could generate a 10% fine for people under 59 and a half.

The amount withdrawn also becomes taxable income.

"For most people, the best course of action is to sit tight, buckle up twice, keep adding money as stocks go down and keep accumulating more stocks."

As long as he doesn't face immediate financial hardship, Kinney suggested that raising contributions could pay in the long run as long as the market stabilizes.

"At some point, the sun comes back up and the seeds he planted bloom along the way," said Kinney.

But COVID-19 represents a real financial threat to Texans who need help to make ends meet.

Many people may have no choice but to dip into their retirement funds.

Investment adviser Spencer McGowan said that if possible, only use retirement funds as a last resort.

"Providing 401k loans is something that people might want to consider if they're temporarily suspended due to the crisis," said McGowan.

Some plans allow members to make withdrawals due to financial difficulties in an emergency.

Congress is currently working on a bill that would eliminate the early withdrawal fee and allow people to take out up to $ 100,000, which is generally double the amount that plans allow users to borrow.

But before panicking, experts said the 401k balance you see today may change tomorrow.

"The current value does not reflect what it looks like in a month, certainly in six months," said McGowan.

Even if the coronavirus bill passes, check with your employer or human resources department before withdrawing any money.

Each plan is subject to different rules.

