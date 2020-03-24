Nicole Kidman serves as Roadie of Keith Urban during the second live impromptu concert

Instagram

A week after partnering with his actress wife for a mini concert, hit creator Days Go By dedicates his second Instagram Live concert to & # 39; all healthcare workers & # 39; and to all 'first responders'.

Keith Urban He organized another impromptu live concert on Monday night (March 23) and asked his wife: Nicole Kidman, to help you promote it.

The couple teamed up in the studio for a mini concert last week (March 16), as musicians from around the world began entertaining fans at the running of the bulls with home concerts, and it looks like they had so much fun that they wanted do what. again, doubling the virtual show The Urban Underground.

"Everyone seemed to love the home concert last week, so we went back again," the barefoot actress said in a video message she posted on her husband's Instagram live account minutes before the concert came out live. "Well not me, I'm just a roadie, a fanatic, an audience …"

Keith, who played guitar with his wife in his home studio, added: "I couldn't do it without you, baby!"

Nicole quickly closed the session saying, "Thank you all and have fun," but then she stayed in the studio, dancing and singing to her husband's music.

The second Instagram Live concert aired on Urban's account, @KeithUrban Instagram, and kicked off the 30-minute show dedicating the performance to "all healthcare workers" and "all first responders" and adding, "Let's go to try to bring some sun to your screens wherever you are. "

True to his promise, Nicole handed him Keith guitars, as "the best roadie in the world", while completing songs like "Never Comin & # 39; Down", "You Gonna Fly" and the new song "God Whispered Your Name", and he even sat down to eat during part of the concert, during which the singer paid tribute to the afternoon Kenny rogers performing the signature tune of country legend The Gambler, with his actress wife providing backing vocals.

They weren't the only & # 39; country & # 39; couple who teamed up to entertain fans online on Monday night. Garth brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, hosted a virtual joint session as part of Brooks' weekly Facebook series Inside Studio G.

The Brooks and Yearwood event appeared on www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks/.

In the meantime, Diplo, Finn wittrock Y Vanessa Carlton They are among the featured live streaming events available on Tuesday, March 24.

Diplo and Ronatronix will team up for a DJ set, which will begin at 10 pm EST on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/diplo) and "Strange things"Finn star, who leads the new band The Aubreyswill host a show at home on her Instagram Live account (https://www.instagram.com/finnwolfhardofficial) starting at 4 p.m. ITS T.

Singer-songwriter Carlton will continue her daily schedule, during which she performs two songs, on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/vanessacarltonactual) starting at 6 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, previous Instagram and Instagram Live concerts broadcast live on Miguel, Evanescence, Bastille, Jewel kilcher, Rufus Wainwright, JuanesY Camila Cabello Y Shawn mendes they are archived and available for viewing.