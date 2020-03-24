NHL, Multiple Teams Cut Employee Salaries Amid Season Break

%MINIFYHTMLe393840cdab9502ec7b5893a2597341411% %MINIFYHTMLe393840cdab9502ec7b5893a2597341412%

As the global crisis surrounding the coronavirus pandemic grows, the world of hockey begins to feel its economic impacts.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported Tuesday that the NHL will temporarily cut wages for its league office by 25 percent starting April 1. The league reportedly hopes that pay cuts will help prevent layoffs as the world grapples with the pandemic.

The season has been on hold since March 12, and despite current plans to allow players to return to their teams on March 27, it is unclear whether it will be possible or when it will resume.

On Monday, the New Jersey Devils became the first NHL team to announce that they would cut employee wages. The team's owning group, which also owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, implemented a 20 percent pay cut for those earning more than $ 50,000 and a mandatory four-day work week. However, the employees were predictably unhappy, and the plans were reversed just a day later after a significant backlash.

"Our commitment has been to do everything possible to keep all of our employees working in this difficult situation," owner Josh Harris said in a statement Tuesday.

"As part of an effort to do that, we asked salaried employees to temporarily reduce their wages to 20 percent while preserving all of everyone's benefits, and keeping our 1,500 hourly workers paid during the regular season. After listening To our staff and players, that was clearly the wrong decision. We have reversed it and we will pay these employees their full wages. "

Also Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens announced that their owning group, Groupe CH, was temporarily laying off 60 percent of employees as of March 30. A statement on the team's website said the decision "was necessary given the significant impact the pandemic has had on the sports and entertainment industries."

GROUPE CH ANNOUNCEMENT: The hiatus from the NHL and AHL seasons along with the postponements of all shows has forced the organization to take significant steps to stabilize the business and prepare for an eventual return to business. Https://t.co/EPf8YtvQl0 – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 24, 2020

Groupe CH has established a $ 6 million assistance fund that will help pay employees 80 percent of their base salary over the next eight weeks, meaning the layoffs effectively translate into another 20 percent pay cut. .

With no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, more teams are likely to take steps like these in the coming weeks to soften the economic blow from the crisis.