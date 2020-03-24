NFL players and coaches offer tips for working out at home while on the go – Up News Info Los Angeles

With an increasing number of states in the USA. USA That they begin to implement shelter orders in place or, at least, that they tell people to stay home and socially at a distance, people are trying to adapt. For exercise enthusiasts, closed gyms can be difficult, as their workouts are often a way to relieve stress, anxiety, or just keep their minds clear.

Although the gyms are closed, it does not mean that you cannot train well. Fortunately, several NFL players and coaches have filmed some workouts or workout tips you can do at home to keep fit while staying safe on social distancing.

First, Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold has a full-body home workout that you can do anywhere, anytime with no equipment required. The full video with Ingold's explanations is available on the team site, but here's a quick breakdown:

5 sets x 20 repetitions each:

Scissor jumps

Squats

Squat jumps

Lizards

Plank Hold

Pretty simple right? If you're looking for a different variation or have more equipment available at your home gym, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive defender Steven Nelson has you covered. In the video below, Nelson has a band, agility ladder, stability ball, and fun exercise music with VHS effects to make you feel like you're watching an old-school treadmill.

Do you need a home exercise program? Dust your VCR because @Nelson_Island has covered you 💪 pic.twitter.com/HIEpP5qtZo – Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 23, 2020

If that's not your speed, Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul has put together two different videos with tips for staying active at home. The first, below, reviews the exercises for those with no equipment available and focuses on core exercises: frog crunches, leg scissors, and cross-leg crossovers.

Jeans strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul shares tips for staying active at home. (These videos are for entire purposes only. You assume each and every risk associated with performing such exercises / routines. Please stop if you experience any discomfort.) pic.twitter.com/q62E3v8MSC – Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 20, 2020

The second video has some exercises for people looking to work on the shoulder. Again, the equipment is not necessary here, Paul gives you some object ideas that you can use to add a little weight to the movements.

Markus Paul returned to share more tips for staying in shape while at home. Look like him #Cowboys from Dallas The strength and conditioning coordinator shows us some shoulder exercises. pic.twitter.com/Fxlk2vO0rE – Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 23, 2020

And finally, for those training warriors who have a ton of home equipment available to them, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Ben Jones has some ideas. Fair warning, they are intense.

Next door to the truck, Ben Jones can find a gym anywhere. 💪🏽 #FitnessFriday pic.twitter.com/FQZiO1t8X5 – Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 20, 2020

These are just a few of the ideas NFL players and coaches have come up with for home practice. However, it can provide a starting point for those seeking to stay active while trying to be safe and maintain social distance.