Newsom Says 50,000 More Beds Needed for COVID-19 Patient Increase – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that the state would move to obtain more space for thousands of hospital beds more than the current one amid an expected deficit of an increase in patients with coronavirus.

Newsom says that according to new model numbers on how the virus is spreading here and abroad, the state must immediately "significantly increase our acquisition of assets, specifically beds across our health care delivery system."

Newsom said in a Monday afternoon update that the current hospital system in the state has 75,000 beds among the 416 hospitals in the state, and the response to managing the increase in coronavirus patients requires an additional 50,000 beds. The figure is 20,000 more than what was understood a few days ago.

The governor said he believes existing hospitals can provide up to 30,000 more beds using existing staff and facilities under an emergency plan that hospitals currently have in place.

"We are much better at using existing resources within hospital systems by allowing hospitals more flexibility," Newsom said, adding that hospitals were working to address the increase in patients with their current staff and physical supplies.

"(The state) is looking at some of the outbuildings on the hospital campus, looking at parking lots and getting tents and providing emergency supplies in and around those facilities," Newsom said.

