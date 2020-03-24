New guard Graham Glasgow said the Broncos "are definitely my best option."

%MINIFYHTML98424a398cc3ba4dd385a033bd3cce3311% %MINIFYHTML98424a398cc3ba4dd385a033bd3cce3312%

The Broncos' new offensive lineman, Graham Glasgow, prefers to play as a right guard, but he can play in the center and would even be willing to shoot the tackle.

But …

"Hopefully he won't (board)," Glasgow said in a Denver media conference call Tuesday.

The Broncos would also prefer to keep Glasgow in one place overall and in the right guard in particular after signing him on a four-year, $ 44 million contract. A week before free agency, the Detroit Lions told Glasgow they were moving, so he had time to prepare to find a new team. He called the Broncos "definitely my best option."

"I have always known that the Broncos have been a winning organization and a winning team, and that is something that was important to me," he said. "Playing in the (Broncos) stadium last season and seeing the energy and intensity of the fans and the atmosphere was great for me. … I am so happy we ended up here."

Glasgow started 26 games in the center, 18 in the left guard and 14 in the right guard during his four-year career in Detroit.

"I played a lot of center in college (in Michigan)," he said. "Playing guard was something I had to learn, particularly early in my career (in the NFL). My rookie year, they took me to the game center, and put me on guard duty out of nowhere, apparently. I feel like playing guard is something I learned to do well. "

The Broncos allowed center Connor McGovern to sign with the New York Jets, but the indications are that Denver wants to keep Glasgow as the right guard, where it started in 2019, and become young at center.

"Graham is a big, powerful, tough, upward player who was one of the best inside offensive linemen on the market," Broncos general manager John Elway said in a statement. "Over the course of his professional and college career, he has demonstrated incredible durability and has been very productive.

"Graham's best football is ahead of him, and he meets a great need for us."

It is notable that Elway emphasized durability when describing Glasgow. The Broncos' offensive line needs better availability. Former right guard Ron Leary ended all three seasons with the Broncos on the disabled reserve list.

Glasgow said it heard brilliant stories about the Broncos' offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

"I have heard from multiple and countless sources that he is an amazing coach," said Glasgow. "I am looking forward to (working with) someone who can help me become the best player I can be."