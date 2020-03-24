New 24-hour gameplay set "Viral Monologues" set for tonight – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML14ed45dce2d9a54717404f626c638b0f11% %MINIFYHTML14ed45dce2d9a54717404f626c638b0f12%

A new series of 24 "Viral Monologues" from The 24 Hour Plays will be available on Instagram tonight, featuring actors Daveed Diggs, Michael Shannon, Clark Gregg, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Dylan Baker, Danny Pudi, and Josh Hamilton, among others. monologues written by playwrights like Jonathan Marc Sherman, Eric Bogosian and Stephen Adly Guirgis.

See the full list of artists and writers below. The new round of monologues will begin at 6 p.m. / ET, with a new round published every 15 minutes until midnight on Instagram and on The 24 Hour Plays website (see links below).

The first round of monologues hit Instagram last week, with actors like Patrick Wilson, Rachel Dratch, and Hugh Dancy, among many others, performing works by writers like Simon Rich, Jesse Eisenberg, and Hillary Bettis.

Since 1995, The 24 Hour Plays has organized "limited time theater" events that bring together actors and playwrights to write and produce a short drama in 24 hours or less. Last week, the project switched to an online format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have always worked through the most challenging times in our lives, from 9/11 to Hurricane Sandy to the 2016 election, but writing and performing new works in 24 hours without meeting was a unique challenge," said artistic director Mark Armstrong. . "We hope that this moment will offer more people the opportunity to get to know our small, non-profit theater organization, so that we can continue our unique artistic work for years to come."

The artists joining this week are: Daveed Diggs, Coral Peña, muMs, Kelly Aucoin, Nicholas Braun, Michael Shannon, Ashley Fink, Jessica St. Clair, Juliana Canfield, Anna Baryshnikov, Marylouise Burke, William Jackson Harper, Ryan Haddad, Clark Gregg, Daniel K. Isaac, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Ty Defoe, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Noah Galvin, Damon Gupton, Danny Pudi, and Josh Hamilton.

Writers joining this week are: David Lindsay-Abaire, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Will Arbery, Dan O & # 39; Brien, Kristoffer Díaz, Eric Bogosian, Sarah Gancher, J. Holtham, Bekah Brunstetter, Clare Barron, Gracie Gardner, Charly Evon Simpson, Tracey Scott Wilson, Tim J. Lord, Elizabeth Irwin, Alena Smith, Stephen Adly Guirgis and Joseph Dougherty.

The monologues can be seen here and here.