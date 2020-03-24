Netflix pays guarantees of talent as Hollywood begins to address the consequences of the coronavirus-related shutdown – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML2d45a6d70d0f8cad861a739f347f367c11% %MINIFYHTML2d45a6d70d0f8cad861a739f347f367c12%

It has been less than two weeks since, in the 48-hour span, virtually all TV production came to a standstill amid a rapidly increasing coronavirus outbreak. After the initial shock and as they continue to deal with the ongoing health crisis, Hollywood television studios are beginning to solve the problems stemming from the unprecedented closure of production.

I learned that Netflix began paying cast members on shows affected by the shutdown, which is treated as force majeure or unforeseeable circumstances. I heard that the actors in the series, who were filming or about to go into production the moment everything stopped, are receiving their minimum guarantees. Those episodic rates for the minimum number of episodes that each regular cast member is guaranteed on one show each season by their contract (varies). I heard that the initial wave includes about a dozen series, which were immediately affected, and the list is expected to grow as more programs do not enter scheduled sessions during the pandemic.

I heard that the actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, has been aware of and is aware of Netflix's actions. I heard that other television studios are crafting similar policies and are expected to start paying their actors on the affected series next week.

While most broadcast series were ended or very close to the end due to closing time, broadcast-focused studios would also have to focus on paying for talent sharing on pilots who have not occurred. As it is being worked out, studios may also consider choosing options in the molds for some or all of their pilots, which traditionally expire in late June. With the worst of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States to come, Hollywood production will not resume before July at the earliest.

When that happens, I heard that Netflix plans to complete production on at least the shows that were already running before the outage. That includes iconic drama Strange things, who had just started filming his fourth season. For now, work in series that can be done from home, like writing, continues.

When he started paying off his talent over the weekend, Netflix also established a $ 100 million fund to help below-the-line staff. Most of the money in the fund, announced on Friday, will go to the hardest-hit workers in Netflix's own productions worldwide in areas like construction, hair and makeup. The company had already promised to pay employees two weeks after the production suspensions.