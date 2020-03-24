Netflix orders Marie Kondo series, renews Love Is Blind & The Circle – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML71fcf37c8c801b668cc68cbd08f7ba0211% %MINIFYHTML71fcf37c8c801b668cc68cbd08f7ba0212%

Netflix is ​​duplicating itself on its reality board: ordering a new Marie Kondo series, delivering two seasonal renewals to Love is blind and the circle and renewing Rhythm + Flow.

The streamer has recently stepped up his game in unscheduled space, with Love is blind, produced by Red Arrow's kinetic content, particularly to get attention and become the main Netflix show in the United States in late February, two weeks after its launch.

The show, which is hosted by Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey, follows a group of single men and women as they enter solitary groups hoping to find love. It has been renewed for the second and third seasons and is currently launching the second race in Chicago. The series, which was parodied by SNL earlier this month, is produced by Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, and Brian Smith.

Elsewhere, Marie Kondo, the cleaning expert and star of Netflix's innovative format Tidy up with Marie Kondo, returns to the digital platform with Sparkling joy with Marie Kondo.

The new show follows Kondo and his team, who set out to organize a small town in the United States. Viewers are asked to nominate a city for Kondo's "spark of joy" mission through TidyMyTown.com.

Sparkling joy with Marie Kondo It is produced by Alfred Street Industries, the new production company created by Magical Elves founders and Project Runway producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, and executive produced by the couple alongside Kondo, Takumi Kawahara and Dan Volpe.

Tidy up with Marie Kondo, the eight-episode series that launched in January 2019, was produced by Gail Berman's The Jackal Group. Berman is now running SideCar, backed by Fox Entertainment.

Other renewals include two more seasons of The circle, the social experiment produced by Studio Lambert and a second season of hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow.

The circle, which is based on a British format originally commissioned by Channel 4, sees catfish contestants come up with a prize of $ 100,000. Players compete with each other, in isolation, to succeed. It is hosted by Michelle Buteau and produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. The series is currently in casting.

Finally, Rhythm + Flow, which include Judges Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip "T.I." Harris will search for the next hip-hop star. The trio will join other industry stars in their quest to find unknown artists across the United States. Launched in October 2019, the show is produced by Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Get Lifted Film Co. with Jeff Gaspin, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Nikki Boella, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, Jeff Pollack , Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Harris Executive Tip "TI" producing.

"It has been amazing to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw and authentic stories of real people and real bets," said Brandon Riegg, vice president of non-fiction series and comedy specials at Netflix. "We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for all tastes, and we are delighted that fans have embraced all of these series with so much enthusiasm and shared passion." We hope to generate more joy for our members. "