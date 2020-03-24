NeNe Leakes has a message for his fans: "God help us all!"

NeNe Leakes is also at home these days, and he made sure to tell his fans that we are going through tough times. Look at the message he shared on his social media account.

‘Quarantined at home! I hope everyone follows the rules and stays inside, safe #crown #thisisserious # godhelpusall🙏 & # 39; NeNe captioned his post.

Tanya Sam also skipped the comments and said: ‘Please stay home folks! No more long walks on the beach or game night with friends. "

Someone said: ‘Lol, girl, say that again. Corona, this is serious, God help us, "and another follower posted this:" I just started using Instagram, and I must tell Nene that you are a beautiful woman! "

One commenter said, "You look great, Nene, I hope you stay safe and do well," I wish I could, but they would fire me. So I will have to keep going to my call center job of more than 600 agents 😭 ’

A follower posted this: "What's up, precious! I really enjoyed seeing you last night at RHOA I Love Nene Leakes."

Someone posted this: ‘If you had plastic surgery, she looks beautiful. She has a good doctor. "

A follower posted this: & # 39; Looking beautiful and stop being depressed we are Sagittarius ♐️ strong, smart and outgoing women wear that outgoing personality and present small projects or something very loving NeNe 🤍 and add a black towel with all those white lmao @neneleakes. & # 39;

Someone praised NeNe and said: "I love you Nene and watching you Girl, I sit in my room with my hands on my face like a child when housewives from Atlanta come."

In other news, he praised Tamar Braxton's new music, which was recently released.

Fans can't get enough of the friendship of these two, and they made sure to send their love to the ladies in the comments.



