Neil Patrick Harris is grateful to have & # 39; Hunkered & # 39; with his family instead of filming & # 39; Matrix 4 & # 39;

Neil Patrick Harris He has found a silver lining to the coronavirus lockdown: He is at home with his family instead of filming alone in Germany.
Appearing in friend Rosie O & # 39; DonnellBroadway.com's virtual chat show on Sunday night (March 22), the "Girl is gone"The star revealed that she is having a wonderful time with her husband, David Burtka, and their children in Harlem, New York, and admitted that she did not expect a long and lonely shoot.
"I was supposed to be in Berlin, Germany, filming 'The Matrix 4'," he explained. "We were all preparing to disunite as a family for months and months and now we are all together."
Production in "Matrix 4"It was suspended earlier this month due to fears of the coronavirus. It was one of the latest box office hits to be closed.