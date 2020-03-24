Nearly a million children are left behind in Venezuela while parents migrate

Written by
MARACAIBO, Venezuela – In their last minutes together, Jean Carlos, 8, held his mother's hand like an anchor and promised to "breathe deeply,quot; to keep him from crying. Her sister, Crisol, 10, hid in the kitchen angrily. Her brother Cristian, 12, dragged a blue suitcase to the patio.
Beyond the family door, Aura Fernández, 38, a 10-year-old single mother, held back tears. His bus rolled down the road. Then he kissed his children, got on board and disappeared.
"I love you," he said just before leaving. "Study hard."
Seven years after an economic collapse, Venezuela's migration crisis has become one of the largest in the world. Millions have already left. By the end of 2020, an estimated 6.5 million people will have fled, according to the United Nations refugee agency, a number that is rarely, if ever, seen outside the war.
But hidden within that data is a surprising phenomenon. Determined to find work, food and medicine, Venezuela's mothers and fathers are leaving hundreds of thousands of children in the care of grandparents, aunts, uncles and even siblings who have barely passed puberty.
The exodus is so great that it is reshaping the very concept of childhood in Venezuela, sending elementary school students to the streets to work, and leaving many exposed to the swirl of abusive players who have filled the void left by the collapse of the Venezuelan state. , including sex traffickers and armed groups.
According to an evaluation by the Caracas-based aid organization Cecodap and the survey firm Datanálisis, migrant parents have left nearly a million children behind.
"You grow up fast," said Mrs. Fernandez's niece, Silvany, a 9-year-old girl with long hair and a hoarse voice. Her mother went to work in Colombia in October.
Since then Silvany and her cousins have stayed with their sick grandparents. And the fourth grader has taken on many of the responsibilities of his little brother, 1-year-old Samuel, feeding and cradling him at night.
"I am his sister," he said, "but I really am the babysitter."
In rare situations, children have passed from grandparents to cousins and neighbors, and each caregiver migrates or disappears, until the youth are finally alone.
"This is a phenomenon that is going to change the face of our society," said Abel Saraiba, a psychologist at Cecodap, who provides advice to Venezuelan children. These separations, he added, have the potential to weaken the generation that is supposed to one day rebuild a battered Venezuela.
The parties are overwhelming community organizations, many of which have seen their donors, middle and upper class families flee the country as they need it most.
The arrival of the new coronavirus in Venezuela has further isolated these children. To combat the spread, President Nicolás Maduro has announced a blockade across the country, sending the military to the streets to enforce the measures.
The effort has separated many young people from teachers and neighbors who may be their only means of support. At the same time, the borders are now closed, separating these children from the rest of the world and making it impossible for their parents to return or come looking for them.
Here, in the state of Zulia, where Fernández left his children in January, the economic collapse is particularly serious. It was once Venezuela's Texas: rich in oil and livestock, proud of its distinctively regional culture and home to a burgeoning class of oil workers who bought good cars and took expensive vacations.
Today it is home to continuous blackouts and monthly wage jobs that barely buy rice for two days.
The day she left, Ms. Fernández was wearing an orange dress and carrying a pink crocheted handbag for her oldest daughter, filled with little more than her Bible, a toothbrush, and a bottle of perfume.
Behind her, she pulled out the empty blue suitcase she planned to pack with products to take home to her children.
When his bus left the neighborhood, he walked past closed houses and once bustling stores, now with "for sale,quot; signs.
At a taxi station, she boarded a battered Ford Bronco and said a final goodbye to her 19-year-old son Erasmus, who had accompanied her to the station. Then he left the city, passed a welcome sign that said "Zulia, a brilliant destination."
The distance of her children was already ripping inside her. "They are fine?" she asked at one point. "They are sick? They're eating?"
For hours, the car rattled down the road, skirting the gulf. Then the driver dropped her in an often dangerous border town, where she got into the motorcycle taxi, hugged the suitcase to her chest, and threw her face in the sun.
"I did not abandon my children," he said during a stop, after the Bronco had busted a tire. "I left them because the situation is very difficult in Venezuela."
It was night when he crossed the border, marked by an imposing arch and a chaos of people. Then he took another motorcycle and another bus before arriving, at dawn, to his destination.
Fernández did not have a phone and it was not clear when he would see his children again.
In Venezuela, Fernández had administered cleaning supplies at a food company, but found that he could not survive on the low salary. He went to Colombia for the first time in late 2016, placing his children in the care of his mother, Mariana Uriana, now 55, and his father, Luis Fernández, 77. Both have health problems that make it difficult for them to get out. out of bed some days.
At that time, the country's recession had already turned into a crisis, and Fernández's children were eating only once a day. They had no money for soap to wash their clothes, so they had stopped going to school.
Her parents were long gone.
In Colombia, Fernández found work as a housekeeper in the city of Barranquilla, and began sending money home every two weeks, about $ 35 a month.
The children bought soap and returned to their classrooms.
But when Fernández returned in December for Christmas, it was clear that not much else had changed. Her sister, Ingrid, Silvany's mother, had joined her in Barranquilla, leaving the grandparents in charge of 13 young people, with the help of a group of aunts and uncles sometimes present.
And Mrs. Fernández's children continued to eat only once a day. Then she left again.
Down a wide street here in the state capital, Maracaibo, stands a modest, blue-painted building called Casa Hogar Carmela Valera.
It is a boarding school for needy girls, run by joyful nuns who walk their sunny hallways in long black habits. In the past, students came here after parents died or started using drugs. Today, at least half of its residents have a parent abroad.
The girls share a peach-colored room, a kitchen, a chapel, a small dining room, and a patio with a basketball court and stage.
The school has seen better times. She has running water for a short period every two weeks, and the girls bathe, cook and flush the toilet with water that they keep in any container they can find. They don't have light bulbs for one of their two baths, which means they brush their teeth on slippery floors in the dark.
Sister Wendy Khalil, 39, said the house is desperate for everything: antibiotics, shampoo, toilet paper, vegetables, water tanks.
But their biggest concern is providing a degree of normalcy for their positions, keeping them busy with homework and the occasional movie night so they don't have time to think about anything else.
"Say no to depression," says one of the signs in the yard. Last year, one of the students locked herself in the bathroom and threatened to commit suicide after her parents left the country.
One day last month, the girls woke up just after sunrise, brushed their hair, and made their way to the chapel, where a priest led them in passionate prayer, accompanied by a nun on a guitar.
The girls spoke to God out loud, in rounds.
"Father, we pray for Venezuela," began one. "Father,quot;, they shouted together, "we pray for Venezuela!"
"For the women!" they continued.
"For the poor!"
"For those who are out of the country!"
Later, on the patio, the girls played Cinderella and danced to pop songs. Then a dispute broke out between a little 7-year-old girl whose mother she had gone on Christmas Eve and 10-year-old Ana, whose black curls shook as she spoke.
"Your mother abandoned you," Ana scoffed.
"My mom didn't abandon me!" the younger girl screamed.
Ana then felt bad. As one of the older students, she sometimes climbs into bed at night with the younger ones, comforting them as they cry.
"There was no food in my house," they tell him.
"We are living in a time of crisis," said Ana.
"No one,quot; explained the collapse of the country to him, he said. "I figured it out on my own."
The day after Mrs. Fernández left, her son Jean Carlos brought his worn notebook to class. Several of her children had been notable students, said particularly Jean Carlos, an aspiring doctor who began reading around the age of three.
However, since he left, some of them have regressed significantly, especially Crucible, which he had learned and then suddenly forgot about his times tables.
At school, Jean Carlos observed the phrase on the board, which students were to copy until they had filled out a page in their books.
"The table belongs to Mom," said the sentence.
"The table belongs to Mom," he wrote.
"The table belongs to -" he wrote next.
"The table belongs to …", he tried again, and then again.
Could not continue.
The reports were contributed by Sheyla Urdaneta and Meridith Kohut in Maracaibo and Isayen Herrera in Caracas.