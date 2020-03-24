Nearly a million children are left behind in Venezuela while parents migrate

Written by Pictures of

%MINIFYHTML560399451b7e8e20a54387a7726e332511% %MINIFYHTML560399451b7e8e20a54387a7726e332512%

MARACAIBO, Venezuela – In their last minutes together, Jean Carlos, 8, held his mother's hand like an anchor and promised to "breathe deeply,quot; to keep him from crying. Her sister, Crisol, 10, hid in the kitchen angrily. Her brother Cristian, 12, dragged a blue suitcase to the patio.

Beyond the family door, Aura Fernández, 38, a 10-year-old single mother, held back tears. His bus rolled down the road. Then he kissed his children, got on board and disappeared.

"I love you," he said just before leaving. "Study hard."

Seven years after an economic collapse, Venezuela's migration crisis has become one of the largest in the world. Millions have already left. By the end of 2020, an estimated 6.5 million people will have fled, according to the United Nations refugee agency, a number that is rarely, if ever, seen outside the war.

But hidden within that data is a surprising phenomenon. Determined to find work, food and medicine, Venezuela's mothers and fathers are leaving hundreds of thousands of children in the care of grandparents, aunts, uncles and even siblings who have barely passed puberty.