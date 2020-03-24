Nearby Schools – Up News Info Detroit

In an open letter to Michigan state leaders, Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Nikoli Vitti wrote recommendations on how Detroit Public Schools should proceed in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

Her first recommendation was to close schools until next year and require enrichment through online learning. However, pitfall 22 is that the Michigan Department of Education recently said that online learning for Coronavirus K-12 closures will not count as instructional time, as reported in a recent article in the Detroit Free Press.

A recent memo from Venessa A. Keeler, Assistant Superintendent of the Michigan Department of Education, wrote that all students should have access to learning technology, internet access, (which should) support the needs of all students, including students with special needs. Raising concerns about the infrastructure needed to facilitate this.

The Detroit Public Schools Superintendent continued: “Declare schools closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. Require all districts to develop an online learning platform in a reasonable time. This may include distributing laptops with internet access for families. (This will require the flexibility to use federal and state education funds differently and the support of the business and philanthropic community.)

“However, districts should be required to offer learning opportunities in the same way. Requiring students to submit homework would harm those in homes where survival is a priority at the moment (employment, access to food, and maintenance of a stable home), who do not learn from home. There are also significant challenges for students with disabilities who must learn regardless of home without direct face-to-face support. "

Viitti added that going to a virtual or online school alone with no transition time would be "disastrous." Leaving students behind without resources at home to access those resources in the dark.

Vitti recommended that schools still receive full funding from the state so that they can implement online learning and "structured learning opportunities during this crisis." Also citing the effects of laying off employees, losing health insurance, and obtaining unemployment insurance.

Regarding high school graduates, Vitti recommends: "Seniors should be able to graduate based on the number of credits required less their final semester."

To be clear to Up News Info Detroit readers, Superintendent Vitti's open letter is just a recommendation, and discussion of these issues is still going on right now.

The open letter also added after disinfection, 58 schools were open to serve meals and distribute learning materials. Serving 70,000 meals and 41,000 printed learning packages in its first week alone.

They also launched a website to guide parents and students about DPS programs.

