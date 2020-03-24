NCAA ends confusion about coronavirus fundraiser involving Trevor Lawrence de Clemson

%MINIFYHTML4a9ed4fe1169cf4bbee7895c23cb9e7511% %MINIFYHTML4a9ed4fe1169cf4bbee7895c23cb9e7512%

The more things change in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, the more the NCAA stays the same, or at least it seemed that way for a time on Tuesday.

Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, a soccer player at Anderson University (S.C.), had set out to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The couple raised $ 2,670 through a GoFundMe campaign that stopped shortly after it started on Monday.

Mowry said on her Instagram that she and Lawrence were forced to shut it down due to NCAA rules. Lawrence said in the video that the money raised will go to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.

According to the NCAA website, "Division I student athletes cannot promote or endorse a commercial product or service, even if they are not paid to participate in the activity."

The State (Columbia, S.C.) reported Tuesday that Clemson told Lawrence and Mowry that they were not allowed to have the GoFundMe account due to NCAA rules that restrict the use of names, images, and likenesses of student athletes. Athletic also reported that the university's compliance office acted to prevent Lawrence from violating NCAA rules.

However, the NCAA allows exceptions to the rule. According to their website, they include "charitable, educational, or nonprofit promotions; media activities; promotions of national government bodies; and camp announcements and congratulations."

After the state posted their article, and after many people on Twitter responded angrily to the news, the NCAA told Clemson that the Lawrence and Mowry fundraiser may continue and announced that it will allow for discretion from universities in these cases.

The NCAA, in a previous statement trying to clarify what happened, praised Lawrence.

Lawrence and Mowry wanted to help people during the coronavirus crisis. Clemson assumed that the NCAA would disapprove. After initial confusion, it appears that the couple's efforts may continue.