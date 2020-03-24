Nani: I taught Cristiano Ronaldo everything! Manchester United cult hero names five-a-side dream | Football news





Nani named former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to his five-player team and jokingly claimed to have taught him everything.

The selection of the Portuguese winger for his fantasy squad, named in a video on the Instagram account of Major League Soccer, included three players with whom he shared the dressing room of Manchester United.

Nani named David de Gea on goal and Paul Scholes among his field selections, with his compatriots Deco, Bruno Alves and Ronaldo completing the lineup.

About Ronaldo, who like Nani, also moved to United from Sporting Lisbon, he said, with his tongue firmly on his cheek: "Cristiano Ronaldo with all these skills, quick feet, learned a lot from me in youth. He knows, he knows. "

Nani currently plays for Orlando in Major League Soccer

Continuing with the very informal theme, Nani said about his selection of goalkeepers: "David de Gea is in goal, he is a very good player and one of the best in the world, but he must bring his glasses with him because he cannot see anything without them. ".

But in completing his selection, he played a slightly straighter bat when it came to assessing the skills of the fifth team member.

"Paul Scholes," he said. "Great ball control and great vision,quot;.